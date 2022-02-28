Driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash that left woman seriously injured in Medford contacts police

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Medford Saturday night, which seriously injured a 22-year-old woman, turned himself in on Sunday, police said on Twitter Monday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near 125 Harvard St., a woman and her boyfriend were exiting a vehicle hired through a rideshare service when she was struck by a passing car, police said in a statement.

The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.