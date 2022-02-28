fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash that left woman seriously injured in Medford contacts police

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated February 28, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Medford Saturday night, which seriously injured a 22-year-old woman, turned himself in on Sunday, police said on Twitter Monday.

At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near 125 Harvard St., a woman and her boyfriend were exiting a vehicle hired through a rideshare service when she was struck by a passing car, police said in a statement.

The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The suspect surrendered to Medford police Sunday, police said.

Police said charges will be sought against this person, and his identity was not released by police because he has not been officially charged.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

