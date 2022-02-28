Driver allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash that left woman seriously injured in Medford contacts police

A driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash in Medford Saturday night, which seriously injured a 22-year-old woman, turned himself in on Sunday, police said on Twitter Monday.
At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near 125 Harvard St., a woman and her boyfriend were exiting a vehicle hired through a rideshare service when she was struck by a passing car, police said in a statement.
The woman was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The suspect surrendered to Medford police Sunday, police said.
Police said charges will be sought against this person, and his identity was not released by police because he has not been officially charged.
Advertisement
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
CASE UPDATE:— Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 28, 2022
On Sunday, February 27, 2022, the driver turned himself into the Medford Police. This investigation is still ongoing, and charges will be sought against this person. We are not disclosing his identity at this time because he has not been officially charged yet. https://t.co/PXIHfNvEe7
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.