East Providence mayor will fly the Ukrainian flag at city hall

At least 376 civilian casualties have been confirmed, including 94 deaths after three days of intense clashes across Ukraine, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. The hostilities are disrupting local supply chains and access to food and basic items. At least 368,000 people have fled into neighboring countries.

“I’m sitting at home watching this with my family from quite a distance,” DaSilva said. “My wife and youngest son have been glued to the TV every time these reports come up. It’s terrible to see these kids and civilians caught in this situation.”

PROVIDENCE — East Providence mayor Robert DaSilva says his family felt “despair” watching reports of citizens caught in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

The UN is mobilizing an emergency humanitarian response and appealing for worldwide assistance.

In a gesture of support, DaSilva said East Providence will support those in Ukraine and Ukranians in Rhode Island by raising the blue-and-yellow colors of the Eastern European nation at City Hall on Monday afternoon. The ceremony will include Fr. Borislav Kroner of St Michael’s Ukranian Orthodox Church, DaSilva, members of East Providence City Council, city staff, and members of the community.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The flag-rasing is at 4:30 p.m. Monday outside city hall.

DaSilva said the city library director and a local attorney responded to his request online Saturday for a Ukrainian flag. Attorney David Whitman supplied one to library director Joyce May, who presented it to the mayor.

“In today’s day and age, you would think this would not be possible,” DaSilva said of Russia’s invasion. “But here we are almost reliving something that happened in the history books. All I’m doing is a small symbolic gesture of support and unity for the people of Ukraine. There are people amongst us in our country and surrounding countries that hail from Ukraine.”

Advertisement

The mayor said he is inspired by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who declined the US offer to evacuate him from Kyiv, the Ukrainian capitol city now surrounded by Russian forces.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” Zelensky told the US.

“How many people care about their country?” DaSilva asked.

“When you see the president of Ukraine actually defending the country and taking up arms it’s kind of inspiring,” he said. “Regular folks standing up for their country. It moves me and the least I can do is show our support for their struggles.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.