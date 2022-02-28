Mass. DCF working to ‘improve communication’ with other states in wake of Harmony Montgomery case

The DCF statement came after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican, released a report last week showing that New Hampshire child welfare workers repeatedly checked in on Harmony Montgomery’s family following her 2019 disappearance, but made little effort to determine the missing child’s whereabouts. The report made several recommendations, including that New Hampshire create a “border agreement” that would clarify the transfer of child welfare cases among New England states and adopt other changes to that process.

“As the tragic circumstances of the Harmony Montgomery case unfold, it is clear that the communication processes across state lines should be improved in child welfare cases,” a DCF spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families said Monday that agency officials are working with their counterparts in other New England states to “improve communication” following the disappearance of 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery , who vanished from Manchester, N.H., in 2019 and whose father currently faces charges of physically abusing her and endangering her welfare.

“The New England state child welfare commissioners are in the early stages of developing an information sharing agreement to improve communication and collaboration concerning child welfare cases that cross New England state lines,” the Massachusetts DCF statement said. “This case has also made clear that better supports are needed for children that come before the courts, and the Baker-Polito Administration has proposed $50 million to ensure that every child is appointed a guardian ad litem to advocate singularly for their best interests and well-being at all times throughout court permanency proceedings.”

Advertisement

The Massachusetts DCF added that the agency’s cooperating with law enforcement and New Hampshire officials probing Harmony’s disappearance, and that the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate is also conducting a review of the case.

In three instances between January 2020 and July 2021, the New Hampshire report said, a child welfare worker received a referral and made contact with the girl’s father, Adam Montgomery. At least twice, a worker inquired specifically about Harmony’s whereabouts. And each time, the report states, Montgomery insisted his daughter had been returned to her mother, Crystal Sorey, who didn’t have custody and lived in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Despite the child’s absence, however, officials made just one attempt to verify the father’s claims: a single voicemail message left with Sorey on Jan. 21, 2020, that went unreturned, according to the seven-page investigative report released Friday.

“There is no evidence in the record of any additional attempts to contact her,” the New Hampshire report said.

Investigators continue to search for the 7-year-old, who was last seen more than two years ago in the custody of Montgomery, a Manchester, N.H., resident with a violent criminal past. The mysterious disappearance, combined with the girl’s long entanglements with child welfare agencies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, has sparked public outcry and heaped scrutiny on social service agencies in both states.

The New Hampshire report focused largely on the role of New Hampshire’s Division for Children, Youth and Families, but suggested the two states had failed to communicate years earlier when Harmony left her mother’s care in Massachusetts. Additional investigations into the handling of Harmony’s custody are ongoing in both states.

“We left no stone unturned in our fact-finding mission to help determine what happened in the hopes that it will help bring Harmony home safe,” Sununu said in a statement. “Everything we could make public, we did make public.”

Advertisement

Adam Montgomery is currently jailed on charges of physically abusing Harmony in 2019 and endangering her welfare. His estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery — Harmony’s stepmother — has also been charged with collecting government assistance payments meant for Harmony. Both have pleaded not guilty. No charges have been filed related specifically to the girl’s disappearance.

Friday’s New Hampshire report, which included findings from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, offered a more measured evaluation of lapses between the state’s child welfare agencies than Sununu has. In a scathing letter to the chief justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in January, Sununu blasted the 2019 decision of a Massachusetts juvenile judge to grant custody of Harmony to her “monstrous” father. Sununu said custody was awarded before child welfare officials in New Hampshire could evaluate whether the home was suitable for the girl.

The report also recommended the state upgrade its case-management system to include information about transfer requests between states, change policy to require confirming a child’s whereabouts when they have moved, and increase supervision in the Manchester district office that handled Harmony’s case. Many of that office’s front-line workers, the report noted, are less experienced and had more high-risk cases compared to other DCYF branches.

Born June 7, 2014, Harmony Montgomery spent her early life in and out of the custody of her mother, Crystal Sorey, a Massachusetts native who battled drug addiction.

Advertisement

Sorey lost custody of the girl in 2018 following a relapse, and the following year, Massachusetts juvenile Judge Mark Newman granted custody of Harmony to Montgomery, a New Hampshire resident convicted of shooting a man in the face during a 2014 drug deal. Newman has repeatedly declined to comment.

Police and New Hampshire child welfare workers became well acquainted with the family in the ensuing months, records show. In July 2019, according to Friday’s report, an anonymous caller reported to DCYF that they had observed Harmony with a black eye and that her father had admitted to giving it to her.

A DCYF caseworker visited three times with the family and reported observing “a red mark in her eye” and faded bruising below her eyelid.

While interviewing Harmony and her father, however, both said that “the mark was caused by horseplay with another sibling when a toy light saber struck Harmony near her eye,” the report said.

The complaint was ultimately determined to be unfounded by the agency.

By November or December of 2019, authorities would later say, the girl was gone.

Then in September 2021, according to the report, someone reached out to DCYF on Sorey’s behalf to report that Sorey hadn’t seen her daughter since 2019 and had been unable to reach Adam Montgomery.

The matter was subsequently assigned to DCYF’s Manchester office, which, according to the report, made various unsuccessful attempts to contact Montgomery.

On Nov. 18, Sorey herself contacted the Manchester police to report the child missing.

Advertisement

But it was only after Sorey sent a pleading e-mail to Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Dec. 29, in which she threatened to go to the media, that authorities publicly acknowledged the girl’s disappearance.

Two days later, Manchester police found Montgomery sleeping in a car with a girlfriend. The family had been evicted and itinerant for some time. He initially told officers that he’d returned Harmony to her mother, according to a police affidavit, before declining to say anything further.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.