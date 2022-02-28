Mayor Wu, GOP party boss Jim Lyons spar on Twitter over Ukraine conflict

Mayor Michelle Wu and state Republican Party boss Jim Lyons traded Twitter barbs over the weekend in reference to the conflict in Ukraine, whose armed forces and citizens continue to fight a bloody Russian invasion.
Lyons, a backer of former President Donald Trump who’s often at odds with the state GOP’s moderate wing, started the beef Saturday afternoon. That’s when when Lyons tweeted side-by-side photos of a masked Wu smiling at a restaurant table and Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv, Ukraine kneeling in full military fatigues with a firearm.
As of Monday, explosions and gunfire that had disrupted life in Ukraine since the invasion began last week had appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, while Ukrainian and Russian delegations met on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It wasn’t clear what those talks would yield, if anything.
In his weekend tweet, Lyons wrote above the photos, “The Mayor of Boston…. The Mayor of Kyiv…” and included a Ukrainian flag emoji. The implication was clear: Amid a crisis Wu, a progressive Democrat, enjoys a frivolous moment at a diner while Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, boldly confronts Russian forces head-on.
The Mayor of Boston…. The Mayor of Kyiv… 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/WRN2JVENi4— Jim Lyons (@JimLyonsMA) February 26, 2022
But Wu, a first-term, trailblazing mayor known for her social media prowess, quickly clapped back, tweeting at Lyons that his “pal,” a reference to Trump, was “impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine. We’re with you, Mayor Klitschko!” Wu also included a Ukrainian flag emoji in her tweet.
Jim, your pal was impeached for withholding military aid to Ukraine. We’re with you, Mayor Klitschko! 🇺🇦 https://t.co/X9z3RFQIWH— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) February 27, 2022
Wu referred in her tweet to the first impeachment of Trump, which occurred after he appeared to condition US military aid to Ukraine on that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, digging up dirt on Joe Biden in anticipation of Biden squaring off against Trump in the 2020 US presidential election.
Trump was acquitted at trial in the US Senate in February 2020, and Biden defeated him at the polls seven months later.
Trump was later impeached a second time for allegedly fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol and acquitted in that Senate trial as well.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.