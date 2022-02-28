Mayor Wu, GOP party boss Jim Lyons spar on Twitter over Ukraine conflict

Mayor Michelle Wu and state Republican Party boss Jim Lyons traded Twitter barbs over the weekend in reference to the conflict in Ukraine, whose armed forces and citizens continue to fight a bloody Russian invasion.

Lyons, a backer of former President Donald Trump who’s often at odds with the state GOP’s moderate wing, started the beef Saturday afternoon. That’s when when Lyons tweeted side-by-side photos of a masked Wu smiling at a restaurant table and Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv, Ukraine kneeling in full military fatigues with a firearm.

As of Monday, explosions and gunfire that had disrupted life in Ukraine since the invasion began last week had appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, while Ukrainian and Russian delegations met on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It wasn’t clear what those talks would yield, if anything.