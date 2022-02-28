Mayor Wu proposes ordinance limiting demonstrations at private residences after facing months of early-morning protests outside her home

Wu said in a press release that the ordinance would not affect marches or protests passing through residential areas, just demonstrations that are directed at individual residences or residents. It applies to any residence, not just the homes of elected officials.

Since early January, a small group of protesters who oppose Wu’s vaccine requirement for city workers have gathered outside her home, banging drums, blowing whistles, and shouting starting at 7 a.m. Wu has said she tries not to take the protests personally, but laments the disruption for her neighbors and family.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, whose quiet Roslindale neighborhood has become the site of vehement early morning protests over her vaccine mandate, on Monday proposed an ordinance that would restrict picketing targeted at individual residences between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Currently, local restrictions on noise effectively restrict demonstrators from loud protests before 7 a.m. or after 11 p.m. Protests are also supposed to remain quieter than 70 decibels, a threshold neighbors say the demonstrators outside Wu’s home often exceed.

“Boston has a strong legacy of activism, and it’s important to uphold and protect the ability to speak out and advocate fiercely to keep our democracy strong,” Wu said in a statement. “But in a moment of divided national politics, we can’t normalize the harassment and hate spilling over into our communities. Boston must model not only bold, urgent policies, but also inclusive, empowering politics.”

Wu asked the Boston City Council to take up the ordinance. Its president, Ed Flynn, signaled Monday that he supports the measure.

“Public protests at people’s homes must have reasonable limits,” Flynn said in a statement.

A number of police officers are stationed outside Wu’s home during the morning demonstrations, and in January, the protesters were directed to stop using noise amplification devices. But no arrests have been made, and the protesters have not been directed to leave the area, as police officials say they work to balance demonstrators’ free speech rights with the neighborhood’s safety and quality of life. Neighbors, and a number of elected officials, said they respect the protesters’ right to make their voices heard, but believe appearing outside Wu’s home crosses the line.

If Wu’s ordinance is passed, violators could be punished with a fine of $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third or subsequent offenses.

Acting Police Commissioner Gregory P. Long, whose department would be charged with enforcing the order, said, “People have a right to privacy and peace in their homes.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.