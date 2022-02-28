Medford mayor names new public works commissioner

Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn recently named Timothy McGivern to serve as the city’s new commissioner of public works.

The Medford resident, who assumed his new position on Feb. 22, had been serving as acting DPW commissioner since last November following the retirement of former commissioner Brian Kerins.

Before taking on that acting role, McGivern had been Medford’s city engineer for more than three years. Prior to joining the Medford DPW, he worked for about 13 years at various private civil engineering firms, according to the city.