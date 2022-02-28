New app aims to change the status quo in bidding for construction supplies and services

“Users can compete, win bids and complete transactions using our built-in payment services,” said Olszewski, who serves as the company’s chief operating officer.

He and Case Olszewski co-founded Dibbs Technology , which allows contractors, builders, suppliers, homeowners, and others to find construction supplies and services in an app — scrapping the time-consuming, manual bidding wars.

Luke Fleary, a Newport-based real estate developer and general contractor, said he knows firsthand the frustrations of spending hours finding the lowest rates on projects and materials.

Feary said the “marketplace,” as they are calling the app, was designed to improve infrastructure, increase construction sales, and provide access to more jobs. And its all led by people who work in the industry.

Q: Who can use the Dibbs app?

Olszewski: Our primary user groups are the trades, so, any general contractor, sub-contractors, suppliers, and salespeople in supply houses and shops. We’ll also look to expand that into homeowners, too.

We are based in Newport, Rhode Island, so we wanted to be able to build traction here (in Rhode Island and Massachusetts) and scale it before introducing it to the larger networks, like New York City. We also have a full-scale launch plan to go nationwide within 12 months. It’s similar to how Uber launched. We are following a similar scale plan. The second phase of our rollout will be in April.

Q: How much does it cost to be on Dibbs?

Fleury: Other apps cost users, with high monthly subscriptions fees or by paying per lead. Our cost is similar to AirBnb: Users only pay when they win a bid. It will come in the form of a small transaction fee, based on the bid price. When we launch in each new area, it’s going to be free for all users for their first 60 days, without any transaction fees.

Q: Who — or what — is your primary competition?

Fleury: Our main competitor is the “status quo” of bidding, which is a manual, time-consuming process, especially for contractors that don’t like to use technology. I’ve used Thumbtack, Home Advisor, and Angie’s List (now ANGI Homeservices) in the past. But those companies were founded by tech gurus, not by an industry expert. The people who could use these apps were already technologically savvy. Plus, these sites are lead generators, but it doesn’t actually solve the process of the bidding.

Q: For those who don’t like to integrate tech into their bidding, how could Dibbs will make it easier?

Fleury: This is what the status quo looks like: Right now, if I needed to get a bid of materials, I would have to get on the phone and call a supplier, explain to them what I need, and go over my building plans. Then I’ll have to wait to hear back on questions while I call a slew of other suppliers. This is all while I’m shifting through my email, looking at all those bids... comparing apples to oranges.

With Dibbs, you make a one-time post and it’s accessed to a number of suppliers or general contractors based on your area (you can select a mile radius of 20, 50, 100, or more miles). You can access many more suppliers or general contractors in a fraction of the time.

Q: What about those providing bids? How does it help them?

Fleaury: Someone would typically call me directly because they needed a kitchen remodel and I’d go to their house, take measurements, grab some photos, go back to the office, and put together a proposal and send it to them just to find out that their budget is half of what I could offer or that their timeline was unrealistic. So that general contractor just wasted the customer’s time and their own time.

Dibbs scraps that time and streamlines the bidding process.

Q: Who has helped you build this app?

Fleaury: Throughout the development process, I’ve been making critiques when something looks too difficult or complicated to use. But we also built a customer advisory board of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. They’ve been giving us feedback for months so we can build an app that is going to be easy to use for those in the industry.

I came up with this idea in the summer of 2020 and brought Olszewski on board because of his background in tech. Our third co-founder, Rob DeSantis, had co-founded Ariba (a software and information technology services company that was acquired by a German company for $4.3 billion in 2012), was one of the first angel investors for LinkedIn, and he inspired me to come up with this solution in my space.

Olszewski: We released a pilot version last quarter and officially launched the app to the public on Feb. 22.

Q: Do you have any investors?

Fleaury: We raised over $2.5 million from friends and family and are meeting with some venture capitalists to discuss an early Series A.

Q: How has the pandemic shaped the development of Dibbs?

Olszewski: We really formed in the middle of the pandemic. Every industry has been disrupted. People stopped traveling, the construction industry has changed, and there’s a number of issues with supply chains. Now was the right time to jump in and develop Dibbs, which be used by industry workers or homeowners that have been stuck at home and are looking to remodel or renovate.

