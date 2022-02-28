New Bedford man arrested in Maine for January shooting in Mass.

A New Bedford man who is a suspect in a January shooting was arrested at icy Embden Pond in Maine on Monday morning, the US Marshals Service said.

Tylor Santos, 29, was wanted in Massachusetts for aggravated assault with a firearm following a shooting on Jan. 6 in New Bedford, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Santos was found and arrested at his home in Embden, Maine.

William Bowring, 39, of Bingham, Maine, also was arrested at the scene on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony theft out of Somerset County in Maine, the statement said.