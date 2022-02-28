New Bedford man arrested in Maine for January shooting in Mass.

A New Bedford man who is a suspect in a January shooting was arrested at icy Embden Pond in Maine on Monday morning, the US Marshals Service said.
Tylor Santos, 29, was wanted in Massachusetts for aggravated assault with a firearm following a shooting on Jan. 6 in New Bedford, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Santos was found and arrested at his home in Embden, Maine.
William Bowring, 39, of Bingham, Maine, also was arrested at the scene on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony theft out of Somerset County in Maine, the statement said.
Officers from the Marshals Service in Maine and Massachusetts, Maine State Police, Massachusetts State Police and local police departments made the arrests, officials said.
