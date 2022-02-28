North Shore park drops name of 19th-century scientist who promoted racist beliefs

The park was originally named after Louis Agassiz, known for his groundbreaking theory that the rocks scattered across New England were left by glaciers and not by Noah’s Ark, the statement said.

Agassiz Rock in Manchester-by-the-Sea will now be known as The Monoliths, a reference to the massive boulders located on the site, the Trustees of Reservations said in a statement.

A North Shore park has a new name after the Trustees of Reservations decided to drop its historical association with a 19th-century biologist who promoted racist views, the preservation organization said Monday.

But Agassiz was also known as a proponent of polygenism — the belief that people with different skin colors have different origins and that people who are not white are inherently inferior, the statement said.

“The mission of The Trustees is to preserve, for public use and enjoyment, properties of exceptional scenic, historic, and ecological value in Massachusetts for all people regardless of race or skin color,” Janelle Woods-McNish, managing director of community impact for the Trustees, said in the statement.

“While we cannot and will not overlook Agassiz’s scientific contributions, maintaining the Agassiz name on this property would run counter to our goals of inclusion and acceptance for each and every one of our guests who deserve to feel welcome at our special places,” she said.

The group began considering a name change two years ago, after receiving letters from people “who questioned the appropriateness of honoring Agassiz despite his work that denied the humanity of African enslaved people,” the statement said.

It is the first time in the Trustees of Reservations’ 130-year history that it has changed the name of one of its 123 properties across the state, the group said.

“The goal is not an erasure of history; it’s a chronicling of change and taking an opportunity to learn and grow,” the statement said.