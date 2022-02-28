Norwood, Mass. man has life threatening injuries after N.H. snowmobile crash

Richard Conley, 51, was heading westbound on the trail when he struck a rock, ejecting him from the snowmobile and causing significant damage to the machine, Fish and Game said.

The Norwood man was ejected from a snowmobile about 3:15 p.m. in Shelburne, N.H., on Corridor 19, officials said.

A Norwood, Mass., man suffered life-threatening injuries and a woman from Gloucester was hurt in separate snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire on Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement .

Members of his riding group called 911, and Conley was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital, officials said. His injuries were deemed “significant and life-threatening,” Fish and Game said, and he was flown via helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, N.H.

“Evidence at the scene indicated that Conley was traveling at an excessive speed when he went over a rise in the trail and struck the rock on the opposite side of the trail,” Fish and Game said.

In Berlin, N.H., on Primary Trail 109, a woman from Gloucester, Mass., was injured about 3:30 p.m. after she was ejected from a rental snowmobile, Fish and Game said.

Jacqueline Smith, 30, was going across York Pond Road with a passenger when she accidentally pressed the throttle instead of the brake and lost control of the machine, officials said.

“The snowmobile struck a sign and flipped onto its side ejecting both Smith and her passenger,” Fish and Game said.

Fish and Game said Smith suffered an unknown injury, and the passenger was not injured. Smith was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital “by personal vehicle for assessment,” officials said.

The department noted it was Smith’s first time operating a snowmobile and said the crash appears to be caused by “inexperience and inattention.”

Officials said there were two other snowmobile crashes on Saturday in New Hampshire.

Shane Davis, 36, of Stamford, Conn., and his passenger were ejected from a snowmobile about 1:50 p.m. on Corridor 19 in Gorham, N.H., after Davis lost control, Fish and Game said.

The machine went off of the trail and rolled over, officials said.

The unnamed passenger was transported from the scene by Gorham fire and emergency medical services, Fish and Game said. The passenger was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Fish and Game said Davis did not require medical treatment.

“This was the first time Davis had operated a snowmobile, so inexperience and the relatively icy conditions of the trail are considered the primary factors in this crash,” Fish and Game said.

Another crash between two snowmobiles was reported in Colebrook, N.H., at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the area of Corridor 7A and Corridor 18, Fish and Game said. No injuries were reported.

Fish and Game said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in any of the crashes and that the primary factors appear to be inexperience, speed, and inattention.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.