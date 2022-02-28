Preston Settles, Newton teenager who collapsed in basketball game, died Sunday after 22-day fight for life

Settles was participating in a Brooks School game Feb. 5 at the North Andover school where he was a freshman when he suddenly went down while his parents, Darryl Settles and Lisa Owens, a medical doctor, rushed to his side.

Preston Settles, the Newton teenager who collapsed during a high school basketball game in North Andover, died at Boston Children’s Hospital Sunday night, his family said.

On that court began extraordinary efforts by first responders and medical teams at three hospitals to save the 15-year-old’s life and to prevent neurological damage, a 22-day long odyssey that ended at 8:12 p.m. Sunday, his family said.

Advertisement

“Our wonderful, previously healthy, handsome, and happy son has transitioned to his next journey,’' his family said in a statement. “He has been nothing less than a Spartan fighter up until the very end.”

The family on Monday issued a public thanks to Tufts Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital all of whom played a role in his care.

“We want to thank the medical teams at both Tufts Medical Center and most recently at Boston Children’s Hospital for the exemplary care and attention for our Preston,” they wrote.

Preston was the son of Darryl Settles, a developer and restaurant owner, and Lisa M. Owens, a Brigham and Women’s physician and the younger sibling of Taylor Settles.

“We also want to thank our relatives, friends, and colleagues for the abundance of love that has been wrapped around us since the very first day of the incident. You have all been magnificent and we TRULY appreciated all of the love, hugs, times crying together, lunches, dinners, flowers, gifts, accommodations, errands, etc,” the statement said.

Preston was foremost in their minds.

“We want to thank our Preston for being a model son during his short fifteen years on this earth. Hats off to you buddy for living it LARGE and maximizing your time. Those that know you well, know that you were awesome, smart, hard worker, adventurous, funny, a true friend, and a loving brother,” the parents wrote.

Advertisement

“The Settles family wishes all of you sincere love, health, and peace! Lisa, Taylor, and Darryl.”

A celebration of Preston Settles’ life will be held Friday at Trinity Church in Copley Square in Boston, the family said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.