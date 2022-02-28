Quincy resident, 18, arrested on murder charge in slaying of Weymouth High football player

It wasn’t known if Harris had hired a lawyer. He was slated for arraignment Monday afternoon in Quincy District Court.

Morrissey’s office confirmed the arrest of Jaivon Harris in a statement and said he’s charged with murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy stemming from the fatal shooting of Paul near the intersection of Taffrail Road and Palmer Street in the Germantown section of Quincy.

An 18-year-old Quincy man was arrested Monday for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Nathan Paul, a Weymouth High football player, in Quincy on Feb. 15, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

“Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have had this matter under intense investigation during the almost two weeks since the shooting,” Morrissey said in the statement.

He said police had “obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Harris out of the Quincy District Court. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has been assisting in our efforts to locate him. It is not known if he learned of the search causing him to present himself to the Quincy District Court today.”

The statement said that as of noon on Monday, Harris was getting processed at the Quincy police headquarters for his afternoon arraignment.

Paul was a Weymouth High School senior, and the school community earlier this month mourned his passing.

“In what has become all too common in today’s society, we grieve the loss of another, promising young man. We were fortunate to have Nathan as a part of our team over the past four years,’’ T.J. Byrne, the school’s head football coach, posted on social media earlier this month. “He was a gentleman and a pleasure to be around these past four years.”

School administrators said his death was taking a toll on students.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Weymouth Superintendent Robert Wargo said in a previously released statement. “Moments like these are difficult to process for students, as well as staff and parents.”

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, gunfire was reported near the intersection of Taffrail Road and Palmer Street in the Germantown section of Quincy, authorities have said. Paul was found with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a 400-word recollection, Byrne described Paul as polite, respectful to his coaches, and a positive force among his teammates.

“Nathan didn’t slouch or look away. He kept eye contact with you throughout each conversation and his answers were always short and polite. “Yes, Coach.” “Okay, Coach.” “Thank you, Coach,’ Byrne wrote.

“Nathan was loved and well-liked by everyone of his teammates, which is one of the greatest compliments one can receive living within the world of team sports,” he added.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

