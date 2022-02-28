Six-alarm fire engulfs several East Boston apartment buildings

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze which has quickly spread to several apartment buildings in East Boston early Monday morning, according to officials.

Before 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a “heavy fire on all 3 floors” at 183 Maverick St. that had extended to other neighboring buildings, Boston Fire Department tweeted.

The fire spread rapidly through the roof, and all companies were ordered out of the building, the department tweeted.