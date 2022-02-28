Six-alarm fire engulfs several East Boston apartment buildings

Firefighters are battling a six-alarm blaze which has quickly spread to several apartment buildings in East Boston early Monday morning, according to officials.
Before 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a “heavy fire on all 3 floors” at 183 Maverick St. that had extended to other neighboring buildings, Boston Fire Department tweeted.
The fire spread rapidly through the roof, and all companies were ordered out of the building, the department tweeted.
All companies have been ordered out of the building. The Fire is through the roof . pic.twitter.com/Dt5CISVdtI— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022
By around 4:15 a.m., a fifth and sixth alarm were called to the area as fire fighters worked to stop the fire from spreading further.
Advertisement
Photos tweeted by the department showed fire fighters pointing blitz guns at the fire from the ground while others worked on the fire from neighboring roofs.
“The fire has spread to [three multi-family] buildings,” the department tweeted around 4:30 a.m., “All companies are working.”
Low temperatures froze water from the hoses, icing up the nearby roads, according to the department.
The frigid temperatures the causing the water to freeze on contact , making the streets slippery as they continue to battle the fire in East Boston. pic.twitter.com/SemZ17ZjDL— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 28, 2022
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.