Vehicle’s windshield, rear-view mirror damaged after ice flies off tractor-trailer on I-93

Troopers responded to a call reporting the incident at about 10 a.m. The vehicle received “heavy damage” to its windshield and rear-view mirror, Trooper Brandon Doherty, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail. No further information about the incident was immediately available.

A vehicle was damaged by snow and ice that flew off a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham on Monday morning, State Police said.

“As always, we urge motorists to clear any and all snow from their vehicles before taking to the road,” Doherty said. “Troopers are on the lookout for any vehicle with snow or ice that may obstruct an operator’s line of sight, or that may become dislodged, and will cite operators who are in violations of these traffic laws.”

Advertisement

Both Massachusetts and New Hampshire State Police cautioned drivers earlier this month to clear off their vehicles before hitting the road, after the agencies responded to multiple incidents of ice striking and damaging cars.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.