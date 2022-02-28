Victim flown to Boston hospital after daytime Lowell shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Lowell early Monday afternoon, officials said.
Officers traveled to Appleton Street near South Street for a report of a person shot shortly after 1 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Lowell police said in a statement.
The man received medical aid at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Boston hospital, police said.
Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South and Summer streets and “appears to be an isolated incident.”
Lowell police and State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the shooting.
