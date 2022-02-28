School is back in person, but the five-day school week often isn’t

The survey revealed more widespread interruptions than other recent measurements have suggested. It demonstrates the degree to which classroom closures have upended children’s education and parents’ routines, even two years into the pandemic.

The majority of students were home at least three days, and nearly 1 in 10 were out for half the month or more. The disruptions were spread across the country, with no region spared.

In January, at the height of the Omicron wave, one quarter of US schoolchildren missed more than a week of in-person learning, according to a national survey of 148,400 parents by The New York Times and the survey and data firm Dynata.

Advertisement

Five days of in-person school each week used to be virtually guaranteed. Some parents are now wondering if they will get that level of certainty again.

“I would say I’m about 75 percent certain school will be open” each week, said Noelle Rodriguez, a mother and hair stylist in Fresno, Calif., who moved her salon to her house, installing a sink and buying a hair dryer chair, when it became clear school would not open last year. “I can’t say 100 percent, which is one of the reasons I stayed working from home.”

The reasons for being sent home reached beyond COVID infections and exposures. Schools continued to face the fallout from remote school last year, including burnout and shortages among teachers and staff, and students who are struggling with academics, social skills, and classroom behavior. In some cases, teachers have staged sickouts or asked for “wellness” or “school climate” days.

It is much less common than last year for whole districts to close. Instead, schools are shuttering individual buildings or classrooms or quarantining small groups of children or teachers. That has enabled more children to stay in school but has left little data on the question of how many school days students are missing. The survey, conducted online Feb. 4 to Feb. 16 by Dynata at the request of the Times, asked parents how many weekdays their youngest child was home in January. (The Times asked how many days were missed in total; some parents may have counted Martin Luther King Jr. Day or snow days, and others may not have.)

Advertisement

In New York City, roughly a third of students stayed home most days in January. Some districts, including in Atlanta and Detroit, did not reopen after the holiday break as planned, to control the spread of the Omicron variant. In Sandy, Utah, students independently study at home some Fridays to help with teachers’ “exhaustion and burnout.” In Fairview, Ore., a middle school closed for three weeks for student misbehavior.

The practice in many school districts reflects a new comfort level with keeping children home, even on short notice, in a way that was rare before pandemic-era remote schooling.

Rodriguez’s decision in Fresno ended up being prescient. Several classrooms at her children’s school closed following positive cases, and then in January, COVID rolled through her family. Her third-grade daughter was home for two weeks. Her husband is a sheet metal foreman and cannot work from home.

“I cannot collect unemployment, I don’t get any sick pay, I’m self-employed, so I had zero income during that time,” she said. “It’s a lot, but we make it work.”

As cases have plunged, many states and districts are dropping mask mandates and restrictions on large school gatherings for the first time. But just 1 in 5 American children ages 5-11 are fully vaccinated. Some districts have begun planning on virtual days during periods of seasonal COVID spread, said Dennis Roche, president of Burbio, a data firm that has been tracking closures in more than 5,000 school districts.

Advertisement

“It’s almost like building a house in an earthquake zone,” he said. “You want it to be a little flexible. You want to build some shock absorbers in the system.”

Schoolwide closures declined in February, according to Burbio, and it is likely that students were kept home more often in January than any other month so far this school year. As the year has gone on, schools have also become less likely to close for public health precautions or for teachers’ mental health.

For schools trying to keep students in class, some other pressures have eased. Many states and school districts have recruited additional substitute teachers by lowering requirements or increasing pay. Changes in public health guidance around isolation and quarantine have allowed more students to stay in school.

A growing body of research shows that closures have had a widespread effect on families with young children.

Students began the year, on average, half a school year behind in math and reading, and many have also struggled socially and emotionally, data shows. Some educators have said they need more time off or else more time without students to handle the increased workload. At the same time, others say students need more time in school to address their lagging skills.

Advertisement

Closures, or just the risk of them, have also kept some parents from working. At the beginning of February, 5 million people — 12 percent of adults who are neither working nor retired — said they were out of work because they were caring for a child who would usually be in school or child care, according to a Census Bureau survey. There is no federal paid leave for people in this position; it expired in December 2020.

Early in the pandemic, parents were more likely to say that viral spread, more than children’s academic and emotional well-being, should be a major factor in whether to keep schools open. Now, more parents say the opposite, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center. But there were divisions in these beliefs: Parents who are white, Republican, or rich were most likely to prioritize in-person school.

Unexpected closures can be particularly stressful for children, according to researchers who have been regularly surveying service workers in Philadelphia since fall 2020. They found that after unplanned disruptions to school, children misbehaved more and felt sadder, and their parents were in worse moods and had shorter tempers.

“Routine is really important for young children’s sense of stability in the world and is known to be important for healthy development in kids, so when routine gets disrupted, that creates additional stressors,” said Anna Gassman-Pines, an author of the study who teaches public policy, psychology, and neuroscience at Duke University. “Any effort to increase predictability would be helpful.”