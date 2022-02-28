fb-pixel Skip to main content

US closes embassy in Belarus, lets staff leave in Russia

By The Associated PressUpdated February 28, 2022, 14 minutes ago
A Russian national flag, left, and an American flag in front of the US embassy building in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has closed the US Embassy in Belarus and is allowing non-essential staff at the US Embassy in Russia to leave the country due to the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the suspension of operations at the Minsk embassy and the authorized departure from Moscow in a statement on Monday.

“We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine,” he said.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video