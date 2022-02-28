Another Van Buren claim to fame

I enjoyed Jeff Jacoby’s piece on Martin Van Buren (“The ‘Little Magician’ who transformed American politics,” Ideas, Feb. 20), but he left out what might be the most important item we inherited from the eighth president. Born in Kinderhook, N.Y., Van Buren counted among his nicknames “Old Kinderhook,” and his political supporters formed “OK Clubs.” Some newspaper editors had previously devised the humorous abbreviation “OK” for “all correct,” and “OK is OK” became Van Buren’s slogan during his candidacy.

Much of what he did is forgotten now, but “OK” is one of the most popular phrases in the world.