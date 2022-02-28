At IBM, ‘I saw longtime friend and colleague thrown overboard’

Re “IBM e-mails about making ‘dinobabies’ extinct confirm what older workers already know” (Opinion, Feb. 22): Joan Vennochi’s column is spot-on.

As a now-former IBM employee who joined the company via an acquisition, I saw a longtime friend and colleague thrown overboard. He had been honored for his service and expertise by the original company that IBM had acquired. IBM didn’t care that he had helped make that company a success and useful acquisition.

He fixed the most gnarly problems that nobody else wanted to touch and was punished for fixing a lower quantity of bugs overall. After he was told he wasn’t needed, we walked in the parking lot. He wept. What a terrible way to treat a valued employee.