My dirty little WFH secret: the joys of slovenliness

Of course, there are rare exceptions in the annals of workplace etiquette. Reportedly, at the White House, George W. Bush used to pass gas moments before greeting new aides, just to see the look on their faces when they walked in to meet the POTUS. But I don’t enjoy that kind of clout. At home, I may be a good bit more free to heed the call of nature’s physical comedy (to the justified consternation of my patient, loving family); however, once I’m required to show up again regularly at the office, I can bid that freedom farewell.

While there’s something about the social compact of a workplace, where you’re cheek by jowl with your co-workers, that, rightly, does wonders for one’s comportment, I’m not looking forward to the new (i.e., old) level of self-control.

Forgive me if this strikes you as oversharing, but a thought has occurred to me as the prospect of my returning to the office begins to take more concrete shape: no more belching at will.

I acknowledge this may be a niche concern. But after almost two years of working remotely, many of us have admitted to being out of practice in myriad customs of appropriate, professional human engagement. I expect that for me, the simple art of being presentable will be a challenge.

My slippers are long-forgotten rejects I unearthed from the dusty nether-reaches of the bedroom closet, and as I move about the house, I make the sad clip-clopping of an exceptionally tired dray horse. My flannel shirts, many missing a couple of buttons, stay determinedly one step ahead of the laundry basket, like Butch and Sundance from the posse.

How many plaids have I worn at any one time?

Did you say three?

There is a 1993 New Yorker cartoon by Peter Steiner of two dogs beside a home desktop, with one speaking, and the caption reads, “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.” The dogs in this cartoon appear better groomed than I am on most days.

A friend and colleague recounted to me (via Zoom) how he recently announced to his wife that he was going to take a shower. “What’s the occasion?” she asked.

I shower whenever I can squeeze in a run; if I didn’t, my family would banish me from the house and throw my malodorous moisture-wicking running wear out the door after me. When I don’t get those runs in, I have to ask myself: When was the last time you showered?

Sometimes — OK, frequently — I talk to myself. Or spew profanity. Or make silly noises, just because I can.

On the morning of March 12, 2020, I padded out of bed in my pajamas and downstairs to the dining room table, opened my laptop, and began what for me was a whole new way of getting my work done. Eventually, I migrated to the remove of a tiny office space upstairs. Once or twice, I even ventured to the parking lot of the town library — and the frontier luxury of the reach of its Wi-Fi — where I could edit from the front seat of my car. The time the rain pelted the windshield while I typed away — that was an experience I’ll remember.

I’m lucky to have a job I can perform remotely. I know many others have had it much harder.

Still, when the Great Return comes about, and I’m back in the office, I will be wistful for the slippers — and all the other, um, comforts of home.

Speaking of which, dear colleagues, when that day comes and I should happen to step away from my desk and then return shortly afterward (I’m thinking of George W. here) . . . well, “You’re welcome.”

Matthew Bernstein is the Globe’s letters editor. He can be reached at matthew.bernstein@globe.com and on Twitter at @GlobeBernstein.