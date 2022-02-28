Trump embodies what he says is the biggest danger — ‘people from within’

Trump embodies that danger. His rabid devotion to a divide-and-conquer strategy weakened this country to a point where it’s now fair to ask: If directly attacked, would Americans ever be able to rally the way the people of Ukraine are rallying? Or, with Trump cheering them on, would his acolytes simply chant “Let’s go, Brandon” as the missiles landed?

The despicable Donald Trump is right about one thing. As he told a crowd of admirers at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando over the weekend, “As grave as the dangers are abroad, it’s the destruction within that spells our doom. Our most dangerous people are people from within. These are people that must hate our country because they make us weak.”

When the former president took the stage in Orlando, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played, as it usually does at Trump events. If you listen, the lyrics are an ode to a united country, filled with citizens from “sea to shining sea” who are “proud to be an American.” Yet Trump has co-opted the song, turning it into an anthem of a divided America. Even as he warned that “major war in Europe may very well erupt,” he stirred his now-familiar pot of discord in the country he purports to love.

For Trump, the enemy is not President Vladimir Putin of Russia, but President Biden and “left-wing fascists.” Earlier last week, Trump described Putin’s tactics in Ukraine as “genius”; in Orlando, he again praised Putin for being “smart.” But the problem, he said, “is not that Putin is smart — which of course, he’s smart — but the real problem is that our leaders are dumb. Dumb. So dumb.” Steeped in classic Trumpian megalomania, he told the crowd, “It would have been so easy for me to stop this travesty from happening.” What’s more likely is that Putin is kicking himself for not invading Ukraine when he had an admirer like Trump in the White House.

Trump also referred to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine as “a brave man.” It was a rare moment of Trumpian reflection about the appeal of someone other than himself. Then again, Trump understands ratings, and Zelensky’s ratings are justifiably soaring right now. Of course, Trump would want to curry favor with the Ukrainian leader he once tried to extort for political dirt on then-presidential candidate Joe Biden. However, it’s doubtful Trump really understands the source of Zelensky’s current popularity. While personal bravery is part of it, Zelensky’s allure comes from more than a willingness to face down physical danger.

With character and resolve, the actor-turned-president of Ukraine has been able to unite his country and most of the world behind the cause of freedom and democracy. He has done it through social media and old-fashioned advocacy. A personal appeal from Zelensky convinced leaders of the European Union to impose tough new sanctions. That’s the kind of unifying leadership the reality- TV-star-turned-president of the United States could never accomplish and would never identify as a goal. It goes against everything he stands for, which is strife, disruption, and division, all in the name of power and self-glorification.

For all the criticism of Biden, he has played a key role in rallying America’s allies behind the Ukrainian cause, and he has done it without ego and bluster. He has let European leaders lead the way and why not? Putin is a direct threat to their continent. If Ukraine falls, who is next?

Whatever happens in Ukraine, it looks like the question for America in the not-too-distant future is going to be: Can the country stop the travesty of Trump from happening again? “We did it twice and we’ll do it again,” Trump said in Orlando, sending the strongest signal yet that he intends to run for president in 2024, a message that he wrapped in yet another false claim that he won the 2020 election. That means the country will see more of the dangerous divide-and-conquer strategy from Trump and the rivals waiting in the wings who covet his base.

That’s “the destruction within that spells our doom.” How could we ever survive an attack, if we are too divided to rally, like Ukraine, to a common cause?

By promoting disunity, Trump does not make America strong. He makes us weak.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.