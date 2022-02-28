Vigilante justice takes the culture war to the streets

First came the pernicious Texas abortion law, which criminalizes abortions after six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant — and leaves enforcement to private citizens, who can sue anyone who “aids and abets” the procedure, such as a friend who drives a woman to a clinic. In December, the US Supreme Court narrowly upheld the law, despite qualms voiced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh — echoing concerns from a conservative gun-rights group — that the novel enforcement mechanism could open a can of worms.

There’s a new sheriff in town. Or, more precisely, many thousands of new sheriffs who have been deputized to enforce a raft of state laws on polarizing issues from abortion bans to race and gender studies. These laws give a legally sanctioned sheen to what is essentially vigilante justice, presumably because officials in the traditional justice system can’t be trusted to take a hard enough line.

Sure enough, the worms began crawling out. According to The Washington Post, at least 31 copycat bills have been filed in state legislatures on a variety of hot-button issues. The vast majority are in Republican states. In Oklahoma, a proposed law would allow parents to sue school teachers for violating any student’s religious beliefs (by, for example, teaching evolution). In Texas, legislation would establish harsh penalties for even minor errors committed by election workers and give partisan poll watchers expanded powers to report them. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that allows students to sue their school district if they feel they have been “deprived of an athletic opportunity” because of accommodations made to transgender athletes.

Legislation signed last year by Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire prohibits public schools from advancing vaguely defined “divisive concepts” relating to racial, gender, or other types of discrimination — and allows residents to log onto a website to report teachers whom they believe cross the line. Shortly after the website went live, the New Hampshire chapter of a group called Moms for Liberty offered a $500 bounty to the first person filing a successful complaint against a teacher. (Sununu condemned the reward as “wholly inappropriate,” but that hasn’t eased the confusion and anxiety among the state’s educators.)

Most of these bills employ the concept of a “private right of action” — a legal tool intended to let individuals sue for damages if their own rights have been harmed, through consumer fraud, for example. In these newer schemes, however, the private right of action is mostly designed to circumvent judicial review by taking the state out of the equation. A court can’t enjoin a state from enforcing an unconstitutional law if the state doesn’t have an enforcement role in the first place. The Texas law gives ordinary citizens the right to sue for $10,000 anyone involved in an early abortion, even if they have no personal stake in the matter.

Such a rush to judgment is what happens when trust in the established institutions of democracy — the courts, elected school boards — collapses. Large majorities of Americans today have little confidence in society’s basic mainstays, from the public schools to police to the media. The criminal justice system barely breaks 20 percent approval in the most recent Gallup survey, even among Republicans. No wonder Republican governors and legislators have taken their culture war to the streets.

Now the spate of conservative bills has provoked a blue-state backlash. In December, Governor Gavin Newsom of California responded to the Supreme Court upholding the Texas abortion law by vowing to allow private citizens to enforce his state’s ban on assault weapons (as the gun-rights group had feared). A San Francisco-area legislator recently filed a bill to do just that.

Newsom strongly opposes the Texas law, but he wants to call the Supreme Court’s bluff. “They opened the door,” he said. Liberals may cheer this game of tit for tat, but the threat to the rule of law — and to civilized society — is just too grave. Spying on the neighbors, bullying teachers and doctors, intimidating election workers: Things could get ugly fast.

It’s a scene not even “Dirty Harry” could imagine. The vigilante justice Clint Eastwood metes out in that 1971 movie may have a certain romantic resonance for a nation reared on cowboy mythology. But as Americans look down the barrel of a vengeful future, we need to ask ourselves the famous question posed in that film: Do we feel lucky?

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.