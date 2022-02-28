Warning has sounded: Rising seas will take treasured places away

Re “A bleak warning on rising seas” (Page A1, Feb. 16): Living in Boston, we are tied to the sea. My family loves to picnic at Castle Island, frolic at Nahant Beach, and visit the New England Aquarium. David Abel’s story is a wake-up call that if we don’t make systemic changes, these treasured places will continue to experience flooding, during storms or when tides are high, but with increasing frequency and volume — until they’re gone.

We already have the tools to mitigate worsening climate impacts. Locally, Mayor Michelle Wu’s Boston Green New Deal and Just Recovery platform calls for accelerating decarbonization timelines and increasing living shorelines, which are natural spaces that can absorb flooding. Nationally, the energy, climate, and justice provisions in the Build Back Better bill would invest billions to protect against coastal flooding and sea level rise while creating jobs and enhancing habitat for fish and wildlife.