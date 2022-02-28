Supreme Court questions scope of EPA’s climate change powers

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices debated putting new limits on the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to tackle greenhouse-gas emissions, as they considered a case that threatens to undercut President Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

Hearing two hours of arguments in Washington, the justices gave a mixed reception to Republican-led states and coal companies seeking to bar the EPA from issuing a sweeping plan to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. The session didn’t give a clear indication as to the outcome.