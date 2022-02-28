An inside look at the state girls’ basketball tournament, Divisions 1-5

In Division 1, as many as seven teams occupy the top tier of contenders in a wide-open race for the championship. But the best team in the state might lurk in Division 2 as unbeaten Norwood continues to roll toward a title. With the elimination of sectional brackets, several squads already face trips of 100-plus miles to open the tournament.

The first MIAA statewide girls’ basketball tournament tips off with no shortage of storylines.

Senior Megan Olbrys (14) has been dominant in Norwood's run to an unbeaten season.

This month will be a major test for the statewide format as well as the MIAA’s power ratings system. It aims for a more accurate seeding process with the true best teams facing each other in the most critical rounds. But as we know, basketball and March mean anything can happen.

Below is a tournament preview for each of the five divisions:

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Andover (17-1)

Sleeper: No. 7 Woburn (19-1)

Best matchup: Friday, No. 24 Newton North (10-11) at No. 9 Bridgewater-Raynham (13-7), 7:30 p.m.

Analysis: The bracket is wide open in with the top seven seeds all feeling like title contenders. No. 1 Andover and No. 4 Central Catholic are battle-tested in the stout Merrimack Valley Conference. Bishop Feehan is heating up at the right time and Woburn was a Norwood buzzer-beater away from a possible perfect record. Wachusett, the lone unbeaten team in the field, has yet to test itself against many of the Eastern Mass powers, but blazed through its schedule.

By the numbers: Bridgewater-Raynham and Newton North split their season series with a 1-point Trojan win and 2-point Tiger triumph . . . No. 2 Wachusett (20-0) is the lone unbeaten team in Division 1 . . . No. 6 Franklin (20-1) was riding a 54-game winning streak before falling to No. 4 Central Catholic (15-4) on Feb. 19 . . . No. 35 Barnstable has an 88-mile trek to No. 30 Lexington.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ashley Dinges, Central Catholic — A sophomore forward, Dinges can score from all three levels and plays with physicality on both ends of the floor.

Anna Foley, Andover — The 6-foot-2-inch junior forward thrives as an old-school post player who can also anchor a defense.

Camryn Fauria, Bishop Feehan — The Shamrocks have several dynamic tall shooters, with the 5-foot-11 senior forward leading the bunch and adding toughness on the boards.

Margo Mattes, Brookline — The junior, who has committed to Princeton, led the Bay State Conference with 23.3 points per game.

Abigail Wright, Newton North — The junior forward punishes teams who leave her open on the perimeter; she averaged 20.8 points per game in the Bay State Conference.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Norwood (20-0)

Sleeper: No. 5 Whitman-Hanson (19-2)

Best matchup: Friday, No. 18 Bedford (14-6) at No. 15 Wakefield (14-6), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: Norwood is the clear favorite, but its path to a state title is quite daunting, with potential matchups against Pentucket or North Quincy and Walpole or Whitman-Hanson far from a guarantee. The Division 2 field is one of the deepest and most intriguing.

By the numbers: Top-seeded Norwood and No. 8 North Quincy could potentially meet in the Round of 8. The Tri-Valley Large features Norwood, No. 2 Medfield, and No. 7 Westwood — three teams with a legitimate chance to win it all . . . Whitman-Hanson has outscored its opponents by 21.5 points per game and is arguably the most balanced team in the field . . . No. 10 Canton, No. 14 Foxborough, No. 24 Scituate, and No. 29 Notre Dame-Hingham are a few lower seeds that could do damage . . . Chicopee Comprehensive has a 105-mile trek to Notre Dame-Hingham (105 miles).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlagh Gormley, North Quincy — The 5-foot-6-inch sophomore guard is one of the most electrifying players in the state and makes everyone around her better.

Abby Martin, Whitman-Hanson — The 5-foot-10 Framingham State-bound senior can play inside and out and is a very consistent, polished option on a balanced squad.

Meg Olbrys, Norwood — The 6-foot-1 Villanova commit has a great feel for the game and isn’t afraid of the moment.

Kate Olenik, Medfield — The versatile 5-foot-8 junior has been a catalyst as the Warriors have emerged as a contender.

Caroline Peper, Oliver Ames — The 6-foot senior captain takes high percentage shots and can thrive at essentially any position.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 2 St. Mary’s (20-3)

Sleeper: No. 8 East Bridgewater (20-2)

Best matchup: Friday, No. 26 Greater Lowell (13-7) at No. 7 Watertown (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: Though Medway is the No. 1 seed and a surefire contender, No. 2 St. Mary’s appears to be the strongest behind the upperclassmen trio of Yirsy Queliz, Niya Morgen and Kellyn Preira. No. 3 Norwell was on a roll before two losses in the Comcast Tournament; No. 6 Bishop Fenwick hopes its tough schedule prepared the Crusaders for March. Don’t sleep on East Bridgewater as the eighth seed — the Vikings have lost twice to Norwell and play a fun brand of hard-nosed, sweet-shooting basketball.

By the numbers: The South Shore League will be well represented among the top eight seeds with No. 3 Norwell, No. 4 Rockland and No. 8 East Bridgewater. . . The second-seeded Spartans have not lost to a D3 opponent this season . . . Avery O’Connor scored 46 points for No. 16 Dedham in a Feb. 11 loss to Norton, one shy of the program record . . . No. 18 North Reading hits the road for a 145-mile trek to No. 15 Pittsfield.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Julia Elie, Rockland ― Elie, a 6-foot-2-inch senior forward committed to Bentley, can dominate with her skills on the low block.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The 6-2 sophomore forward grabs every rebound in sight and has blocked dozens of shots this season.

Avery O’Connor, Dedham — A 6-foot senior committed to New Hampshire, O’Connor has carried the Marauders to wins with multiple 40-point explosions.

Grace Oliver, Norwell — A center who can dribble, pass and shoot, the 6-1 junior is a returning Globe All-Scholastic.

Yirsy Queliz, St. Mary’s —The 5-3 junior point guard sets the table for the Spartans with her quick first step and defensive intensity.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 1 Cathedral (12-7)

Sleeper: No. 6 Malden Catholic (19-2)

Best matchup: No. 12 Hamilton-Wenham (15-5) vs. No. 21 Winthrop (16-6) – Friday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: Cathedral has played a tough schedule and is battle-tested. Malden Catholic is better than the average No. 6 seed and is looking to prove it belongs among the elite. Avery Hallinan is capable of taking over a game at any point for Amesbury. The tournament is wide open.

By the numbers: No. 14 Case, No. 15 Mashpee, No. 16 Cohasset, and No. 28 Manchester-Essex are a few lower seeds capable of making some noise . . . Malden Catholic has averaged 62.4 points per game this season, Hamilton-Wenham has allowed just 38.2 per game, and No. 4 Amesbury enters with a 10-3 home record . . . Monument will travel 156 miles for its matchup at Cohasset.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

MacKenzie Balfore, Cape Cod Academy — A 5-foot-10-inch senior who recently eclipsed 1,000 points, she excels both in transition and in the halfcourt.

Tayla Barros, Cathedral — Barros is an explosive senior who has a knack for getting steals and finding her teammates.

Sarah Chenette, Cohasset — She anchors a balanced attack that also features fellow sophomore Laney Larsen.

Avery Hallinan, Amesbury — The Endicott-bound senior, who hit 1,000 points this season, earned Cape Ann MVP honors.

Lily Mineo, Malden Catholic — The senior is always a threat to record a double-double when she steps on the floor.

Division 5

Favorite: No. 3 Hopedale

Sleeper: No. 4 Millis

Best matchup: Tuesday, No. 33 Prospect Hill (13-3) at No. 22 Westport (13-7), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: Hoosac Valley, Springfield International and Hopedale finished with near identical records and were blanketed by just over a point in the MIAA power ratings. The dynamic Bri Frongillo gives Hopedale the edge as favorites. No. 4 Millis posted the toughest strength of schedule rating by far because of its presence in the Tri-Valley League. As a longshot, No. 21 Franklin County Tech just took home the state vocational championship, which could provide positive momentum.

By the numbers: Frongillo became the 78th player in state history to clear the elusive 2,000-point plateau earlier this season . . . No. 2 Springfield International (17-3) fell to Taconic in the Western Mass Class C title game, but had previously built a 10-game winning streak . . . Millis is the only Tri-Valley League school in Division 5 and went 6-1 in nonconference play . . . No. 33 seed Old Colony has a 171-mike trek from Rochester to Sheffield to face No. 32 Mt. Everett.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ellery Campbell, South Shore Voc-Tech — One of the Mayflower Conference’s top forwards, the senior has dominated as a rebounder and scorer.

Bri Frongillo, Hopedale — A senior guard committed to Bryant, she averaged 27.4 points per game and shot 55 percent on 3-pointers while eclipsing 2,000 career points.

Averie McGrath, Hoosac Valley — The senior guard led the top-seeded Hurricanes with 18.2 points per game.

Ahliya Phillips, Taconic — The senior guard put up 16.5 points per game as the catalyst for fifth-seeded Taconic.

Kylie Schrock, Rockport — The senior forward surpassed 1,500 career points this winter and is the engine for the No. 46 Vikings.









Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.