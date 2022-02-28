Derek Jeter leaves post as Miami Marlins’ CEO, shareholder

Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from his role as CEO and shareholder of the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 ½ mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter’s four seasons, making the playoffs only in 2020 when more than half of the MLB’s 30 teams qualified in the pandemic-affected year. “Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success,” the 47-year-old Jeter said in a statement released through PR Newswire rather than the Marlins. “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.” In the short term, it would seem likely that more of the leadership role will fall on Kim Ng — the general manager who Jeter brought to Miami in 2020 and made her the first female GM in a major professional sport in North America. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 — and baseball’s first Black CEO — when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria . A five-time World Series champion during a playing career spent entirely with the Yankees from 1995-2014, Jeter was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 2020. Miami was 27th among the 30 teams in payroll last year at $61 million.

Daniil Medvedev officially moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, overtaking Novak Djokovic to become the 27th man to hold the top spot since computerized rankings began in 1973. Medvedev, a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year’s US Open and was the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open, rose from No. 2. Djokovic slid down one place after having participated in only one tournament in 2022 because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he is not inoculated — and has said he won’t get the shots, even if he needs them to be able to play elsewhere, such as the French Open or Wimbledon. Medvedev is the first player other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, or Andy Murray to get to No. 1 since February 2004, when Andy Roddick was there. Medvedev is also the first new No. 1 since Murray in November 2016 and the third Russian man to lead the rankings, following Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, saying he did not want to risk further injury to his hand and hip because he wasn’t completely ready to defend his title at Bay Hill. DeChambeau has not competed since pulling out after the first round of the Saudi International on Feb. 3. The previous week, he missed the cut at Torrey Pines. “Man, tough decision right now,” DeChambeau said in an Instagram post. “I have a lot of work to do to get everything back in order for this week. I just feel like it’s too short a time for me to get back to 100%. Right now, I’m like 90%. I just don’t want to go out there and hurt myself more and not be 100% for the rest of the season.” DeChambeau said he would try to be ready for The Players Championship next week. He said he is able to hit golf balls in a simulator but it’s not “comfortable.” “It’s just not ready yet,” he said. He has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left hand. And he said he hurt his hip when he slipped and fell in Saudi Arabia.

The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, an unprecedented day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week’s poll — everywhere but at the top. Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games. The Zags received 43 first-place votes from the AP’s 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week. No. 3 Baylor had four first-place votes and No. 4 Duke picked up 11. Auburn rounded out the top five. Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Purdue, Kansas, and Kentucky all lost on Saturday, marking the first time in the AP poll era (1948-49) that the top six teams lost on the same day. No. 9 Texas Tech also lost, setting another record for most top-10 teams losing in one day. “It’s kind of life in late February and early March, especially on the road,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after the Zags’ 67-57 loss to No. 19 Saint Mary’s to close out their regular season. Baylor was the biggest beneficiary of its Saturday win, moving up seven spots after beating Kansas 80-70. The Jayhawks fell one spot to No. 6 with the loss.

Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer, including qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, as Moscow was pushed toward pariah status in sports for its invasion of Ukraine. World soccer body FIFA and European authority UEFA banned Russian national and club teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks’ time. “Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement. Denying Russia a place on the international stage could deliver a financial and psychological blow to the country, along with tarnishing its image as an elite sports powerhouse. FIFA’s move excluded Russia from the World Cup ahead of qualifying playoff on March 24. Poland already had refused to play its scheduled game against Russia. UEFA also took the last remaining Russians in European club competitions this season, Spartak Moscow, out of the second-tier Europa League. Spartak’s scheduled opponent on March 10 and 17, Leipzig of Germany, advances directly to the quarterfinals, UEFA said.