Jake DeBrusk thriving on Bruins’ top line, which Patrice Bergeron knows isn’t always an easy task

Bergeron understood this when Jake DeBrusk moved to the top line last week — and considerers whenever another player joins the top line.

On the other hand, skating next to two of the Bruins’ cornerstones could be intimidating. Some players might press, some might shrink, trying to figure out their role.

LOS ANGELES — On one hand, playing alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand — players who’ve built résumés worthy of Hall of Fame consideration — could make things easy for anyone filling the third spot on their line.

“I hope we make it easy for the guys that are coming in,” Bergeron said. “For us, I always go back to communicating. I think that’s the biggest and the most important thing to do with whoever you’re playing with. I think the more you communicate, the more you let them know what we like as a line and what we can maybe change, what we’re seeing on the other team’s defense that we can maybe try to take advantage of. I think it’s important that we try to communicate.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Perfection Line has been separated a few times this season for different reasons. Bergeron and Marchand have skated with DeBrusk and Craig Smith. Taylor Hall also did a stint with Bergeron and Pastrnak.

Advertisement

DeBrusk has thrived, posting a 4-1—5 line over his past four games, with two goals against the Kraken in his first game on the top line.

The goal, Bergeron said, isn’t for other players to change because of who they’re playing with. It’s to bring the best of their skill set to the table.

“Hopefully, we’ve been around those guys all year and they’re comfortable with us to play with us,” Bergeron said. “You’re used to playing with Brad for so long, maybe some of those guys think it’s an adjustment for them to come with us and play with us.

Advertisement

“But at the same time we’re trying to adjust, I think we should all just play our game and bring whatever we bring to the table and that’s how you’re effective. If you try to change your game, that’s when I think you’re you’re not at your best.”

No time to rest

Much like the rest of the league, the home stretch will be a whirlwind for Bruins.

Monday night’s matchup with the Kings was the first of 30 games in 60 days. With the time crunch going into the playoffs, the Bruins will look for different ways to keep players rested but ready to play.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a challenge that way,” Bergeron said. “To me, rest is going to be really important, making sure we manage that and we find ways to maybe do more video session and less practices.

“Obviously, you do need to get those practices once in a while and work on things and work on the structure and a system that sometimes can be lacking or you need to work on whatever. But that being said, I think their might be more video sessions and a little bit more time to rest in between games because they’re going to come fast.”

Road to success

The Bruins entered Monday having won two straight on the road. Their longest road win streak this season was a four-game run that started Nov. 13 with a 5-2 win over the Devils and ran through through Dec. 2, when they beat the Predators, 2-0.

Advertisement

With three three streaks of at least three wins on the road, coach Bruce Cassidy knows his group can handle a tough environment.

“We have enough veterans in the room that home or road should shouldn’t matter in terms of preparation or it shouldn’t bother if you know the crowd gets going for the other team,” Cassidy said. “I think we’re good that way with our leadership group. I think our game is sustainable no matter where we play because we’re a good defensive team. That shouldn’t change home or the road.”

Swayman between the pipes

Jeremy Swayman was back in net Monday. Linus Ullmark will start Tuesday in Anaheim ... Jesper Froden remained on the fourth line with Tomas Nosek and Nick Foligno. Anton Blidh and Jack Ahcan were healthy scratches.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.