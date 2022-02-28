Meetings aren’t over yet, but it looks like MLB, players won’t reach agreement before deadline

In the mid-afternoon, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred entered the Cardinals clubhouse at Roger Dean Stadium where the players are holed up, joined by chief MLB negotiator Dan Halem.

Late in the afternoon on Monday came word from one source that the players union is planning for a delay by beginning to organize their own spring training camps in Florida and Arizona.

JUPITER, Fla. — MLB owners and players continue to hold sporadic meetings in a last-ditch effort to settle their vast differences and prevent a shortened 2022 baseball season, but there is no early indication that they will meet Monday’s deadline.

Their session lasted 40 minutes, followed not long after by word that the sides would meet again later in the day.

The first half of Day 8 of these negotiations began three hours earlier than usual, at 10 a.m., but featured only one brief face-to-face meeting between Halem and an associate with the union.

During the day, a few related news items emerged that bore indirectly and directly on the labor battle.

First and foremost was that Miami Marlins CEO and former Yankee star Derek Jeter chose Monday to step down unexpectedly. The statement he released said, in part, “the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.”

Later, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that a main reason for Jeter’s departure is that the $10-$15 million Jeter believed would be spent on this year’s roster would no longer be available whenever the lockout ends.

Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers tweeted: “Hot take: My sources, common sense and reading in between the lines, tell me that one of our games greatest champions, Derek Jeter, is stepping away from a team with one of the best young pitching staffs in the game because ownership isn’t committed to winning and spending.”

Also, MLB.TV announced that it would suspend its Monday renewal date for 2022 subscriptions until the next collective bargaining agreement is finalized.

And on Instagram, the Phillies’ Bryce Harper posted a picture of himself in a Yomiuri Giants uniform with a caption that read “Aye @yomiuri.giants you up? Got some time to kill. I know you got @borascorp number. Let’s talk.”

On Saturday, Manfred made his first appearance at these talks, heading over for a one-on-one with MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

The league has said that if no deal is struck by Feb. 28, it will have to begin shaving games off the 162-game schedule because there will not be enough spring training time to start the season on time on March 31.

The sides remain far apart on issues such as the competitive balance tax, minimum salaries, service time manipulation and competitive integrity.

