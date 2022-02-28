Patriots have holes to fill. Here are five prospects to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Here are five prospects experts have projected as promising fits. All players are expected to be at the NFL Scouting Combine this week.

The Patriots have the 21st pick in the first round of this year’s draft.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah identified Olave and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson as two wide receivers who could provide a much-needed boost to the Patriots’ passing attack.

“Both these guys are going to run [the 40-yard dash] in the 4.3s, so they’re going to fly around in Indy, and maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit,” Jeremiah said Friday via conference call. “But both those guys are pristine route runners with big-time speed, and I think that would give them some play-making ability.”

Olave, who turns 22 in June, played four seasons at Ohio State. As a senior last year, he recorded 65 receptions for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. Olave could have declared for the draft after his junior season, when he caught 50 passes from Justin Fields for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, but decided to return to school.

Jeremiah did point out Olave’s size as a potential weakness — the Buckeyes list him at 6 feet 1 inch, 188 pounds, but he still believes Olave’s crisp route-running and ability to separate could unlock a fruitful connection with quarterback Mac Jones. Five of Olave’s seven touchdowns as a junior were for 20 yards or more.

“Talk about Mac and the deep ball he was able to throw in college,” Jeremiah said. “He throws a beautiful touch deep ball. When you got guys that can get over the top, takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that, that’s what Olave and Jahan Dotson can do.”

▪ WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Jeremiah pointed out Dotson’s size also is a concern — Penn State lists him at 5-11, 184 pounds.

“Both these guys, I think the reason why they would be there in the 20s is because of the play-strength question,” Jeremiah said. “Both of them are going to be under 190 pounds, and you just wish they were a little bit physically stronger.”

Dotson, who turns 22 March 22, played four seasons at Penn State. He has logged at least one reception in 40 straight games, dating to October 2020, and also boasted a 12-game streak in which he logged at least five receptions. As a senior last year, Dotson caught 91 passes for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming the first Nittany Lion since Chris Godwin to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

In addition to complimenting Dotson’s speed, Jeremiah highlighted his ability to make impressive grabs.

“I think he has the best hands in the draft,” Jeremiah said. “He really attacks the football. He’s got an outstanding ability to adjust. He can catch it back hip, above the rim. You name it, he can do it. So, he’s a really intriguing player to me.”

▪ LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

In Jeremiah’s mock draft, he ended up going away from wide receivers, instead having the Patriots select Lloyd, a senior linebacker.

“Lloyd is long and athletic,” Jeremiah wrote. “He’ll be a tremendous asset in the Patriots’ pass defense.”

Lloyd, whom Utah lists at 6-3 and 235 pounds, proved to be a menace for opposing quarterbacks last season. He finished his redshirt junior season with four interceptions and 22 tackles for a loss, including eight sacks. Lloyd was the only Power Five player to record 15-plus tackles for a loss and two-plus interceptions.

In his 47 games with the Utes, Lloyd logged 43 tackles for a loss, the fourth-most in program history. Lloyd’s ability to pressure the quarterback, along with his athleticism and versatility, would be a welcomed addition to New England’s linebacking corps, which looked old and slow amid the team’s late-season collapse in 2021.

“In terms of like the do-everything guys off the ball, on the edge, Devin Lloyd is my first choice there,” Jeremiah said. “He’s explosive. He’s not going to run as fast as Micah [Parsons] did, but he’s got length, he’s got instincts, he’s outstanding in pass coverage.”

▪ WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had the Patriots selecting wide receiver Jameson Williams in his initial mock draft.

“He’s a true No. 1 wideout when he’s healthy,” Kiper Jr. wrote. “This is good value for New England.”

Williams led the SEC last season with 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns but suffered a torn ACL in the national championship game. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for Week 1, but could miss time during training camp.

“In a world where he doesn’t get hurt, he’s a top-10 pick,” Jeremiah said. “It could end up being a tremendous value for somebody toward the bottom of the first round if he ends up sliding down there.”

Williams did not play with Jones at Alabama because he transferred from Ohio State for the 2021 season. In that one year, he posted impressive numbers, setting an Alabama season record for most touchdowns of 70-plus yards (4). Williams ranks third on the school’s season receiving yardage list, behind only DeVonta Smith and Amari Cooper.

“What stuck out to me as I watched the Patriots was their lack of playmakers in the passing game,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay wrote. “If they can get a deep threat for Jones here, they should be thrilled.”

▪ CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

In McShay’s mock draft, the Patriots selected Gordon, a 6-foot, 195-pound quarterback out of Washington.

In 12 games as a senior last season, Gordon recorded 46 tackles, 9 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions. Throughout his career at Washington, he also played an important role on special teams, earning the team’s special teams MVP award as both a sophomore and junior.

Gordon would inject some speed, explosiveness, and strength into New England’s secondary. His versatility also seems to fit the typical Patriots’ mold. If the team does not retain No. 1 option J.C. Jackson, who is set to become a free agent, then their need to beef up their pass coverage increases.

“When you look at them in this upcoming draft and you say, OK, defensively you need a corner, I mean, Kyler Gordon from Washington,” Jeremiah said. “He’s got the size and length that you love. He’s big-time explosive. When you get to the combine he’s going to jump over 40 inches. He’s going to run in the 4.3s. He’s a dynamic athlete.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.