Raiders, with Josh McDaniels at the helm, and Jaguars to open NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

This will be the fourth appearance in the game by the Raiders and the second for the Jaguars; Jacksonville’s previous participation came in the Jaguars’ first NFL exhibition game in 1995.

Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour , a three-time All-Pro with the Patriots, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Aug. 6, as will ex-Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli .

The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2022 NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio.

Also being enshrined this year from the modern-era players list are LeRoy Butler, Sam Mills and Bryant Young, plus coach Dick Vermeil, and contributor Art McNally. Branch enters from the senior category.

Advertisement

The game will mark the debut for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who is a Canton native and played his home high school football games at Fawcett Stadium, the predecessor to the current hall stadium. Doug Pederson will work his first game as Jaguars head coach.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray squabbling over contract

For the Cardinals, one of the perks of Kyler Murray’s three years as the team’s franchise quarterback is an absence of off-the-field distractions or drama.

That’s changing in a hurry.

In a somewhat unexpected story line early in the NFL offseason, Murray and the Cardinals have been engaged in a passive-aggressive public squabble after the team’s late-season fade ended in a 34-11 loss on the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs to the Rams Jan. 17.

The latest salvo came early Monday morning. Murray’s agent Erik Burkhardt sent an all-caps statement to a few media outlets — including ESPN and the NFL Network — pushing for his quarterback to receive a lucrative long-term extension.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement said. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11 wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years.”

Advertisement

If only it were that simple.

Murray’s contract calls for him to make more than $5 million in 2022, with a base salary of $965,000 and a $4.5 million roster bonus. Unless the current situation continues to deteriorate, the Cardinals are expected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

But Murray’s long-term future is still in flux. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2019, who won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma, is seeking a contract extension that would pay him in the neighborhood of other young star quarterbacks, including Buffalo’s Josh Allen.