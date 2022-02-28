Shaun Fitzpatrick sizzles for King Philip boys’ hockey in preliminary-round rout vs. Weymouth

Senior Shaun Fitzpatrick erupted for four goals and three assists, senior Nolan Feyler added three goals and one assist, and linemate Ian Hill set them up for success with two assists. The Warriors (10-8-3) built a commanding 4-1 lead after one period, extended it to 5-1 through two, and cruised from there.

After finishing 6-2-2 in their last 10, though, the Warriors earned a spot in the postseason as a talented and confident No. 33 seed. They wanted to do more than just get there, and they kept the momentum rolling in the preliminary round with a decisive, 7-2 triumph Monday night over No. 32 seed Weymouth at Connell Rink.

When the King Philip boys’ hockey team started the season 3-6-1, the odds were stacked against the Warriors to qualify for the Division 1 tournament — never mind to win a game.

“It was exactly the start we were looking for,” King Philip coach Paul Carlow said. “We wanted to win the first period, and we did.”

Junior Andrew Ferguson scored in the first and senior James Flaherty in the third for the Wildcats (6-14-2), who did all they could but simply couldn’t match KP’s physicality or finesse.

Weymouth didn’t qualify for the tournament initially, but after further review, the MIAA discovered a duplicate game against Franklin and a few other discrepancies and put the Wildcats in the field.

Coach Pat Kennedy acknowledged it was a whirlwind and called it a “weird 24 hours.” He said the Wildcats were confident they would qualify once everyone involved recognized the mistakes that were made.

“I really feel bad for the Bridgewater-Raynham kids,” Kennedy said, of the program that was bumped from the 32nd spot with Weymouth’s entry. “It’s tough. I’m happy we got in, but I feel for them. They were in, and then they were out. We’re lucky we got to play.”

Weymouth was the higher seed, but the Warriors left no doubt in this one. Feyler scored twice in the first five minutes, Fitzpatrick delivered twice in the final three minutes of the first, and they kept the mojo going from there.

Now KP gets a crack at top-seeded St. John’s Prep on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Essex Sports Center. King Philip transitions from playing against a team with essentially nothing to lose to being the team with essentially nothing to lose, but don’t tell that to the Warriors.

“I’m pretty confident,” Fitzpatrick said. “Anything can happen in these games. It comes down to who wants it more, and I know that’s us.”

Weymouth's Ryan Gaudiano (17) and King Philip's Quin Garstka (16) kick up some ice as they collide along the boards in their preliminary matchup in the MIAA state hockey tournament at Connell Rink. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 4 State

Littleton/Bromfield 7, South Hadley 2 — Freshman Zachary Lizotte had two goals and three assists, including a momentum-changing power play goal in the second period for No. 30 Littleton/Bromfield (11-8-2) in the Division 4 preliminary-round game at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.

Junior Tyler Edwards had two goals and two assists, and freshman Ethan King two goals as Littleton/Bromfield advances to face No. 3 Stoneham in the first round Thursday.

Senior Joe Meon scored both goals for No. 35 South Hadley (9-9-2), including a shorthanded tally to make it a 2-1 game early in the second period, but Lizotte converted a feed from Edwards just 11 seconds later.

Hamilton-Wenham hired Tim Freiermuth as its new head football coach.

Freiermuth served as an assistant coach at his alma mater Pentucket the past two seasons.

“I’m thrilled and excited for this opportunity,” said Freiermuth. “Playing against Hamilton-Wenham was always a battle. They’re hard-working kids. That’s what drew me to this opportunity.”

Freiermuth played center at Pentucket and then continued his career collegiately at Springfield College. Upon graduating in 2017, he served as an assistant at Geneva College, Bates College, and Bentley University before returning to the high school ranks.

At Pentucket, Freiermuth coached offensive line, wide receivers, outside linebackers, and defensive backs.

“We had some very qualified, capable applicants,” Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo said. “But, ultimately, Tim stood out. His experience at quality programs, his connections to college programs, and his understanding of what football means in a high school setting and to the communities of the Cape Ann League set him apart.”

Freiermuth will replace Jim Pugh, who retired after six seasons with the program after a long run at Masconomet. Freiermuth, from Merrimac, is the older brother of former Brooks star and current Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Boys’ pentathlon

Quabbin senior Brett Earle won the MIAA’s indoor pentathlon championship at the Reggie Lewis Center with 3,225 points, nosing out runner-up Schuyler Schmitt (3,223) of Marblehead. Earle finished in the top 20 in every event, highlighted by a second-place finish in the long jump (6.38 meters) and a third-place finish in the shot put (12.53 meters).

Schmitt took the top spot in the high jump with a jump of 1.87 meters. Weymouth’s Brandon Riley finished third with 3,146 points.

The girls’ pentathlon is scheduled for Tuesday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Correspondents Matt Doherty and Emma Healy contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.