Sizing up the state boys’ basketball tournament, Divisions 1-5

In total, there are 215 teams competing across five divisions, although a couple programs barely missed the cut under the new power ratings system. Most notably, Stoughton and Canton were left out of the D2 field when a common opponent (Fenway) was forced to forfeit all of its games.

The first statewide basketball tournament opens in earnest Tuesday with preliminary-round games . Private schools comprise the top seeds in each of the top three divisions, with BC High (20-0) leading Division 1, Malden Catholic (18-2) atop D2, and St. Mary’s (22-1) favored in D3. Randolph (18-1) is seeded atop D4 with Western Mass. power Taconic (16-4) leading the 43-team field in D5.

The state finals are scheduled for March 19 at Tsongas Arena in Lowell.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 BC High (20-0)

Sleeper: No. 4 Springfield Central (18-2)

Best matchup: Friday, No. 17 Everett (18-4) at No. 16 Worcester North (18-2), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: With an elite defense led by seniors Will Doyle and Mahari Guerrier, BC High has aced every major test this season and held opponents to 49.2 points per game. The Eagles could face new challenges in the later rounds with Beverly and Springfield Central. Newton North and Andover are the favorites on the other side, but Hockomock League champion Taunton could make a run and crash the final four. Brockton, Catholic Memorial, and Wachusett are peaking at the right time.

By the numbers: The top-seeded Eagles will likely face Worcester North or Everett in the Round of 16 in a matchup between teams that have combined for over 40 wins on the season . . . Andover coach David Fazio (500-plus career wins) has led his team to the state semifinals six times and state quarterfinals 15 times over 33 seasons . . . Catholic Memorial had the strongest opponent value (10.54) of any D1 team this season . . . No. 41 St. Paul Diocesan will travel 65 miles to No. 24 Hingham High for a preliminary round matchup Tuesday . .. No. 20 Newton South will travel 4.4 miles to No. 13 Brookline for a first round matchup Friday.

Players to watch

C.J. Cox, Lexington — The Middlesex League MVP averaged 23 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 3.8 steals for the 17-2 Minutemen.

Ryder Frost, Beverly —The 6-foot-5 sophomore wing averaged 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while connecting on 62 3-pointers for the 20-2 Panthers.

Mike Loughnane, BC High — Leading the undefeated Eagles is the youngest son of coach Bill Loughnane, a 6-foot-4 senior guard averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor.

Tyrese Melo-Garcia, Lynn English — The Bulldogs will lean on their junior guard, who averaged 26.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5 assists after totaling 116 points over his final three regular season outings.

Trent Santos, Taunton — The 5-foot-11 senior guard carried the Tigers to their first Hockomock League title by averaging a league-high 27 points per game and hitting that average in a 56-46 win over rival Mansfield in a pivotal matchup on Feb. 15.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Malden Catholic (18-2)

Sleeper: No. 8 North Quincy (17-4)

Best matchup: Tuesday, No. 9 Fitchburg (10-10) at No. 26 Whitman-Hanson (12-10), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: North Quincy, Pembroke, Scituate, and Whitman-Hanson all played challenging schedules in the Patriot League Most will avoid an early-round matchup with top-seeded Malden Catholic or second-seeded Mansfield. No. 27 Dracut is another dangerous team and fourth-seeded Leominster, a Central Mass power with an impressive resumé, is not to be discounted.

Advertisement

By the numbers: There are 46 teams in the D2 bracket . . . Mansfield has won the Division 1 South sectional in two of the past three seasons, and won the D1 state title in 2018 . . .Whitman-Hanson topped Scituate in the 2020 Division 2 South final. The Panthers took a 33-game win streak into this season . . . No. 45 Revere will travel 94 miles to No. 20 Springfield Science & Tech for a preliminary round game Tuesday . . . No. 43 Wilmington only has a 10-mile trip to No. 22 Bedford Tuesday.

Players to watch

Tony Felder, Malden Catholic — A four-year letterman with ample experience running point, Felder averaged 23 points, 8 assists, and 5 steals per game.

Amari Jamison, Whitman-Hanson — The senior forward led the Patriot League Keenan Division in scoring (22.2 ppg.).

Louie Jennings, Walpole — The 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior led the Rebels with averages of 17 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Tommy Mallinson, Wilmington — The senior sharpshooter recently broke the 1,000-point mark with a program-record 10 3-pointers in a game, raising his career total to 197 triples and his season average to 24.9 points per game.

Daithi Quinn, North Quincy — Only a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 forward is averaging 23.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The Raiders were +292 when Quinn was on the court over 21 games.

Advertisement

Division 3

Favorite: No. 1 St. Mary’s (22-1)

Sleeper: No. 6 Latin Academy (15-3)

Best Matchup: Tuesday, No. 35 Lowell Catholic (11-9) at No. 30 East Bridgewater (10-10), 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: St. Mary’s is rolling with football stars Ali Barry and David Brown Jr. leading the way. Dover-Sherborn or Abington — two programs with championship pedigree — could give St. Mary’s a test in the Round of 8. On the other side of the bracket, TechBoston, New Mission, and Latin Academy come off good runs in the Boston City League tournament. Fifth-seeded Swampscott has been surging lately and No. 10 Bishop Fenwick is a sleeper to watch.

By The Numbers: There are 48 teams in the D3 bracket . . . St. Mary’s coach David Brown totaled 1,267 points during his high school career and his son, David Brown Jr., is averaging 14 points and 5 assists per game this season . . . No. 7 New Mission played five games in six nights in February, as the Boston City League came off its pause and scrambled to complete its schedule . . . From 2016-2019, the Division 2 champion came out of the BCL, with third-seeded TechBoston winning consecutive titles in 2018 and 2019 . . . No. 37 Southeastern will travel 146 miles to No. 28 Pittsfield for a preliminary round game Tuesday . . . No. 33 East Boston takes a 1.8-mile trek across the Andrew McArdle Bridge to face No. 32 Chelsea Tuesday.

Advertisement

Players to watch

Tommy Fanara, Abington ― A senior, the South Shore League Sullivan MVP is averaging 18.2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals per game .

Hassan Jenkins, New Mission — The 6-foot-4 junior has a team-leading 23.2 points per game, plus six rebounds, in a condensed scheduled for the Titans.

Antonio Pemberton, Austin Prep — There is talent up and down the roster for the Cougars, including their seventh-grade point guard, who is averaging 15 points and 8 assists per game.

Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick — The senior captain has been over the court for the Crusaders while averaging 15.6 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals per game.

Ryan Svendsen, Arlington Catholic — The junior guard led the Catholic Central League in scoring at 26 points per game.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 Randolph (18-1), No. 3 Burke (13-4)

Sleepers: No. 6 Saint Joseph’s Prep (18-1), No. 9 Cohasset (16-4), No. 11 Cape Cod Academy (15-4)

Best matchup: Tuesday, No. 26 Blackstone Valley Tech (17-3) at No. 7 Monument Mountain (14-6), March 1, 6:30 p.m.

Analysis: A strong field is headlined by top-seeded Randolph, which rolled through the South Shore League behind a stifling defense (42.2 ppg). The Blue Devils are also balanced on offense with senior Stevens Joacine and brothers Malik and Marquis White leading the way for coach Kalon Jenkins. On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Springfield International plays at a fast pace and ended the season strong. Burke, the 2020 co-state champions, enters with momentum after capturing the City League title with four underclassmen in the starting lineup. Cape Ann members Manchester Essex, Amesbury, and Georgetown will be tough outs. A potential semifinal matchup between Randolph and No. 4 Wahconah is intriguing.

By the numbers: Cathedral finished 8-10 but earned the No. 5 seed in the 36-team bracket after compiling the highest opponent value (6.13) in the field . . . Saint Joseph’s Prep set a school record for wins and qualified for the state tournament for the second time in program history . . . No. 18 Nantucket will travel 135 miles and approximately four hours for its Round of 32 matchup at No. 15 Millbury Thursday night . . . No. 20 West Bridgewater has a 133-mile commute for Friday’s matchup at No. 13 Frontier.

Players to watch

Ramsay Checo, Burke — The sophomore guard scored a game-high 26 points in Thursday’s win over Latin Academy to claim the City League title.

Jaeden Greenleaf, Cape Cod Academy — A 6-foot guard, the Cape’s career scoring leader surpassed 2,000 career points this season.

Stevens Joacine, Randolph — A 6-foot-3 senior captain, Joacine led the Blue Devils in scoring (15.1 ppg) and brings leadership and steadiness to the court.

Cam Keliher, Amesbury — The Cape Ann League Baker Division MVP surpassed 1,000 career points last month.

Ethan Robertson, Saint Joseph’s Prep — The 6-foot-5 junior wing paces a dangerous Phoenix attack with averages of 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Division 5

Favorites: No. 1 Taconic (16-4), No. 2 Baystate Academy (14-4)

Sleepers: No. 6 Maynard (20-2), No. 7 Granby (16-4), No. 9 Hopedale (17-4)

Analysis: Western Mass power Taconic will open as the favorite after capturing a fourth consecutive Western Mass Class B championship on Saturday over D4 stalwart Springfield International. Baystate Academy will be a prime challenger, finishing the season winning seven of nine. No. 3 Drury (16-4) had another successful campaign after reaching the D4 state semifinals in 2020. No. 9 Hopedale defeated Drury in those semifinals and will be eager to return to the state final. Maynard enters the tournament on a 16-game winning streak following Saturday’s win over Hopedale in the Central Mass. championship.

By the numbers: No. 16 Salem Academy (11-8) is playing in its first MIAA state tournament. The Navigators will host No. 17 Greenfield in the Round of 32 Friday, a 106-mile trip for the visitors . . . No. 22 Calvary Chapel Academy finished 18-2 . . . No. 19 Prospect Hill will travel 83 miles to Springfield for a Round of 32 matchup against Pioneer Valley . . . Baystate Academy returns three starters from the 2020 team that reached the D4 West final.

Players to watch

Nate Breault, Granby — The senior sharp made 66 3-pointers in 20 games and is averaging18.6 points per game.

Dexter Brown, Salem Academy — Teaming up with guard Jorbert Peralta, the 6-foot-3 senior forward helped the Navigators earned a postseason berth with averages of 18 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Gabe Griffin, Hull — In his first season on varsity, the senior guard averaged 20.4 points per game and was the South Shore League Tobin Division MVP.

Sean Harrigan, Taconic — The dynamic senior guard averaged 16.9 points per game to pace top-seeded Taconic.

Travis Jordan, Baystate Academy — The team’s leading scorer (20.3 ppg.) for three straight seasons surpassed the 1,000-point mark last year as a junior.











