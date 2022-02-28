Senator Marco Rubio warns Putin is ‘even more dangerous’ than in previous years and could respond in ‘catastrophic’ ways

“I wish I could share more, but for now I can say that it’s pretty obvious that something is off with [Putin],” the Republican senator wrote in a Feb. 25 tweet. “He has always been a killer, but his problem now is different [and] significant. It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have 5 years ago.”

Rubio, who serves as the vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, has been vocal on Twitter over the past week about the war as Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine and threaten major cities like Kyiv, the capital, and Kharkiv, the second-largest Ukrainian city.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has taken to Twitter in recent days to share his take on what’s behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, warning that something is “off” with Putin and he has become “even more dangerous” than in previous years.

In another tweet on Sunday, Rubio said he wanted to stress that “we are NOT dealing with 2008 [Putin].”

“It is a grave error to assume he will make the same calculations and decisions today that he would have made in the past,” Rubio continued. “The old Putin was a cold blooded but calculating killer. This new Putin is even more dangerous.”

On Sunday, Putin told his top defense and military officials to put nuclear forces in a “special regime of combat duty,” but it was unclear how that would change the status of Russia’s nuclear forces, The Associated Press reported. The order was an indication that Putin was responding to economic sanctions from the United States and other countries.

Rubio warned on Sunday night that the conflict represents “the most dangerous moment in 60 years.”

“[Putin] is facing a humiliating military fiasco [and] he has triggered extraordinary consequences on [Russia’s] economy [and] people that will not be easy to reverse,” Rubio wrote. “And his only option to reset this imbalance are catastrophic ones.”

On Monday morning, Rubio wrote of Putin’s reference to nuclear war, warning that Putin’s “only tools to reestablish power balance with the West is cyber [and] nukes” after the blows the Russian economy and military has faced during the conflict.

