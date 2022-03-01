HBO releases first look at new comedy series ‘Julia’

HBO Max has just released a first look at “Julia,” its new comedy series about Julia Child. The show, which did some filming in the Boston area last summer, will premiere on March 31.

British actress Sarah Lancashire has taken on the lead role, and, in the preview, she looks the part. More important, perhaps, she sounds the part as well.

Lancashire (who stepped in after Joan Cusack dropped out) has been in a number of excellent series, including “Happy Valley” and “Last Tango in Halifax,” and many viewers will recognize her face, if not her name. Before her, Meryl Streep played Child in the movie “Julia & Julia,” and Dan Aykroyd parodied her in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch — a sketch the real Child reportedly loved and shared with friends.