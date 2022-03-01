We’ll have to ‘stay tuned’ for ‘The Larry David Story’

How Larry David is Larry David?

At the last minute, he has put the kibosh on the two-part documentary about him that was set to premiere this Tuesday night on HBO. I picture the Larry David of the Super Bowl crypto commercial taking one last look at the two-parter, shrugging his shoulders, and saying, “Eh, I don’t think so.”

Called “The Larry David Story,” it was directed by Larry Charles, one of David’s “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Fridays” collaborators. The first part, “American Jewboy,” focused on David’s start in Brooklyn; the second part, “The Jewish Fountainhead,” took on his rise in the world of comedy and the refining of his misanthropy. The whole thing was built around a series of conversations about work and life between David and Charles.