Countries rush to release emergency reserves as oil prices soar

But the announcement from the International Energy Agency was greeted as a bust by oil traders. Prices just kept climbing, reaching above $107 at one point.

As oil prices soared in the sharpest one-day jump since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week, more than two dozen countries agreed Tuesday to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves, aiming to send a “strong message” that there will be “no shortfall as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Russia’s increasingly violent war against Ukraine, forcing more than half a million residents to flee, has sparked intense volatility in the energy markets, partly because Russia provides 10 percent of the world’s oil and more than a third of the European Union’s natural gas. Western countries’ powerful economic penalties in response to the fighting have caused the ruble to crater, prompting worries that Russia may retaliate by curbing or cutting off its energy supplies, or that the sanctions may be scaring off buyers.

Gasoline prices in the United States have risen since the invasion, reaching $3.619, up nearly a dollar from a year ago and raising midterm political worries for President Biden. And a series of announcements Sunday and Monday by Western oil giants such as BP and Shell, which both said that they would leave Russia, may also have added to concerns about Russia’s oil exports.

For traders bidding up the price of oil Tuesday, the size of the release — 60 million barrels of oil, amounting to about 2 percent of the daily consumption if spread over 30 days — was not ambitious enough. Two million barrels a day is only about a quarter of Russia’s exports.

The decision was made at an emergency teleconference of energy ministers chaired by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The International Energy Agency, whose mission includes coordinating emergency releases of reserves, said that the release was the fourth in its 48-year history.

But some analysts said that the release might still gain some traction if it is well executed.

“It is a meaningful volume,” said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a research firm.

The key question, he said, is whether what looks to be an emerging slowdown in Russian oil exports in recent days reflects early caution from buyers spooked by the sanctions, or something more persistent. Bronze said Russian producers were offering big discounts on their crude but were finding few buyers because refiners, shippers, insurers and banks are now afraid of running afoul of sanctions by dealing with Russia.

The sanctions have been engineered to allow energy purchases to continue. But Fyfe said that the array of penalties for companies doing business with Russia meant that “there is a tacit restriction of energy exports out of Russia even if it is not explicit.”

According to the IEA, Russia typically exports a total of 7.85 million barrels a day. About 60 percent of those flows go to Europe and 20 percent to China, the agency said.

The energy agency, which has 31 members, declined to specify which countries would be contributing how much oil in the release, but it is assumed that the United States will be a large contributor.

An earlier release coordinated by Washington in November did not have a lasting impact on the market. One problem — for that release and this one — is that additional oil comes from a reserve, not increased production, and so the bump up in supplies could eventually be exhausted.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a recent research note that disruptions to Russia supplies could lead oil prices to rise as high as $120 a barrel. Prices that high may be needed to achieve enough “demand destruction” to match reduced supplies.

So far, loadings of tankers of oil and liquefied natural gas from Russia are proceeding as normal, said Alex Booth, head of research at Kpler, which tracks shipping. These cargoes, however, were probably arranged before the invasion and the announcements of sanctions by many countries that spooked buyers, shippers, and banks.

Beyond the agency’s action Tuesday, other potential relief could come from OPEC and its allies, which are expected to meet Wednesday to discuss the oil markets. So far, there is little indication that the group is willing to do more than agree to go ahead with its usual 400,000 barrels a day of additional supply in April.