Free market think tank Pioneer Institute launches legal group

The Boston-based organization has launched a separate nonprofit organization called PioneerLegal that will file friend-of-court cases that are aligned with Pioneer’s causes, and will engage in cases in which it will be the lead litigator. Jim Stergios, Pioneer’s executive director, said his think tank has typically filed two to four amicus briefs a year in varying cases, but has not really been able to litigate because it lacks the in-house legal expertise.

The Pioneer Institute think tank often goes to government leaders and the media to make persuasive cases for its free-market, fiscally conservative views. Now, it’s expanding its efforts in another kind of venue: the courtroom.

“It was six years ago that we started intentionally trying to build the muscle to engage on legal issues and have built a reputation on collaboration with two dozen lawyers who have done pro bono work,” Stergios said. “But if we wanted to move to the point where we could do litigation on these issues, we had to have a different structure.”

PioneerLegal will focus on three core missions across New England’s six states: providing funding for students who attend nontraditional public schools or private schools; ensuring the transparency of government agencies and access to public information; and curbing regulations that are seen as hurting entrepreneurs.

Federal bankruptcy court judge Frank Bailey will join PioneerLegal as its president soon after his retirement in June. Stergios said he expects two other staff lawyers will work with Bailey, as well a group of interns and fellows. PioneerLegal’s starting budget will be about $500,000 in the first year, compared to $3.5 million at Pioneer. The two organizations will share the same offices on Devonshire Street in downtown Boston, and many of the same donors. Stergios declined to name the donors behind PioneerLegal, except to say they all live in Massachusetts. The friend-of-court work that was once coordinated by Pioneer will now be handled by PioneerLegal.

PioneerLegal’s board includes nine lawyers so far, including chairman Brackett Dennison (formerly of General Electric) and Robert Cordy of McDermott Will & Emery (a former Supreme Judicial Court justice). Also on the board is Jonathan Albano, a First Amendment expert with Morgan Lewis who also does work for The Boston Globe.

Stergios said he will suggest cases for PioneerLegal to tackle but the agenda will be driven by the new organization’s board.

“The idea is to be as porous as possible, to build a real community ... that shares all kinds of ideas that we should be involved in,” Stergios said.

This isn’t the first time Pioneer has spun off a separate nonprofit. The think tank also launched Building Excellent Schools in 2002, to train charter-school entrepreneurs across the country. The institute itself was started by retired businessman Pete Peters in 1988, in large part to drive changes in educational policies, including by promoting the growth of charter schools.

