He shipped his daughter’s new phone to her in NYC. But on arrival, it was gone.

In the box, O’Brien found a couple of books, a picture of the family cat, candy, and pretzels.

She signed for the box knowing it had been packed by her father the day before at the family home in Southborough.

Excited to receive a promised new iPhone, Kasia O’Brien met the FedEx delivery person at the door to her apartment in New York, where she is a graduate student.

But no phone.

“Dad, there’s no phone,” she said, using her old phone to call her father.

“It’s got to be there,” Michael O’Brien told his daughter. “Take another look.”

When she came back on the phone, Kasia said the box, upon closer inspection, looked a little sketchy, with the taped seams not quite right, like it had been previously opened and taped up again.

Michael O’Brien had paid $1,200 for the now-missing iPhone 13 Pro Max. He could only guess what had happened to it.

O’Brien immediately filed a claim with FedEx and expected the shipping giant, with its billions of dollars in annual revenue, to promptly reimburse him for the phone.

His logic was simple (and to me, rock-solid): Whatever had happened to the phone had happened while it was in FedEx’s custody. O’Brien had put the unopened box containing the phone into the larger box with the other items, with his wife as a witness.

He then handed it to a FedEx employee at the company’s facility in Framingham. It cost him $27.12 to ship it.

In New York, the box had been handed directly to Kasia by a FedEx delivery person, as is required whenever the contents of a package have a “declared value” of $500 or more. (More about that later.) The box hadn’t been left unattended in a lobby or hallway for even a moment.

Yet, on Feb. 18, more than two weeks later, FedEx denied O’Brien’s claim.

Why? FedEx said it needed to inspect the box and its contents as part of its investigation and that the “original shipping cartons, packing and contents were not made available for our inspection.”

“They never asked to inspect the package,” said O’Brien, an executive with WinnCompanies and former Worcester city manager.

The claim O’Brien submitted online on Feb. 2 included a copy of the phone sales receipt, plus photos of the box taken by Kasia.

Nowhere in the two e-mails O’Brien received from FedEx acknowledging receipt of his claim — including one saying it is “actively investigating” — is there mention of a need to view the package, which O’Brien said he would have happily accommodated.

FedEx told me it sent an employee to Kasia’s apartment three times, each time leaving “door tags” asking her to call and that it also mailed a postcard to her.

Kasia said she never received a postcard or door tags. She said two weeks after her father filed the claim, and before it was denied, a FedEx person arrived at her apartment saying he was there to pick up a package, and when questioned, had no further information. She said in an interview that she had no package for pickup, that neither she nor her father had been told that FedEx was coming to retrieve the box, and concluded that the FedEx person had gone to the wrong address.

FedEx declined to respond when I asked why it hadn’t contacted Kasia or her father to arrange to inspect the packaging. (Kasia still has it.)

After being contacted by me, FedEx promised to reopen the claim. Let’s hope reimbursement will follow quickly. In the meantime, I think there are some valuable lessons to learn about shipping goods. While my focus is on FedEx, I think all the major shippers operate in a similar manner.

When Michael O’Brien delivered his package to FedEx, the person at the counter asked about the value of what he was shipping. How much you say your package is worth is known as the “declared value,” and it is very important.

“Declared value” acts like insurance, though, technically, it isn’t insurance. FedEx is liable for any negligence or other wrong it commits when handling your goods. But it wants to limit its exposure. One way it tries to do that is by saying its liability is limited to the value you assign to your goods — the “declared value.”

So, if you are shipping a $1,200 iPhone but, when asked, you say the item you are shipping is worth only $200, thinking by doing so you can save a few bucks, you may be in for a rude awakening.

“The declared value of a package represents our maximum liability,” FedEx says on its website. “Exposure to and risk of any loss in excess of your declared value is assumed by you.”

In other words, if FedEx admits it was at fault for losing your $1,200 phone, FedEx will try to limit its liability to $200, if that’s the amount of your declared value. (FedEx also says it will not cover your full declared value if it discovers it is an inflated amount.)

Can you actually save a few bucks by understating the value of the goods you are shipping?

Yes, for some packages. For items with a declared value of less than $100, FedEx calculates its shipping rate based on such factors as the size and weight of the package but not its “declared value.” But it does increase its rates incrementally for packages with “declared values” of $100 or more.

I was unable to tease out of FedEx’s 185-page service guide how much it increases its rates based on declared value. Suffice it to say that, if O’Brien had said his goods were worth only $200, his shipping cost would have been lower than the $27.12 he paid.

Another way FedEx tries to limit its exposure is to put the burden on you. “To be reimbursed, you must provide proof that FedEx is at fault,” it says on its website.

I think the fact that FedEx had custody of the package between the time it left Michael O’Brien’s hands and when it was placed in Kasia’s is enough to “prove” FedEx to be at fault. What other explanation could there be? I seriously doubt the O’Brien family is engaged in a conspiracy to defraud FedEx by making a false claim.

A couple of other things about shipping:

* Take lots of photos of your package before turning it over to FedEx and before opening it. FedEx says it will not pay claims for damaged goods “if a shipment is improperly packaged.”

* FedEx limits the maximum declared value on some items, such as artwork, jewelry, and antiques, and won’t reimburse for prohibited items, such as firearms, cash, or tobacco products.

