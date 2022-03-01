Wellforce changes its name to Tufts Medicine

“This is something that we’ve been talking about since the end of 2020, in terms of creating a more consumer facing brand for the system and a unifying brand for the system,” said Michael Dandorph, president and CEO of Wellforce.

The new name will be incorporated into all of the system’s entities, which include Tufts, Lowell General Hospital, and MelroseWakefield Healthcare. As part of the announcement, Wellforce will also work more closely with Tufts University School of Medicine, appointing the dean of the medical school as the system’s chief academic officer, and eventually establishing a jointly run research program.

Following in the footsteps of several peers, Wellforce has announced it is changing its name to Tufts Medicine, a rebrand that will mark tighter integration between the system’s hospitals and its flagship institution, Tufts Medical Center.

Wellforce, which counts five campuses and 2,000 physicians as part of its network, was formed in 2014 as an alternative to the consolidation taking place within the health care industry. Rather than pool its management and resources, Tufts and Lowell General decided to work independently under a holding company, sharing purchasing power and partnering clinically but largely operating independently. MelroseWakefield joined the system in 2017 and Home Health Foundation, a home health and hospice agency, in 2018.

When Dandorph stepped into the executive role in 2019, he said there were tensions about how closely the system’s entities should work together. As the system began to discuss adopting Epic, an electronic medical record system, the idea of integrating began to look more attractive.

The pandemic accelerated the desire to work more closely and collaboratively, Dandorph said, given the need to share personal protective equipment and other resources across institutions.

Integration began in earnest in 2021, when Wellforce restructured its corporate board and then integrated New England Quality Care Alliance and Lowell General Physician Hospital Organization, the agencies that negotiate rates with insurers on behalf of its members.

Sam Richardson, a health economist at Boston College, said the move to integrate the two agencies, known as contracting entities, would help Tufts Medicine negotiate for higher rates with insurers, because it would give the system more marketing leverage.

The health system has also already consolidated its finance, HR, IT, legal, and purchasing departments and plans to bring all its employed doctors under one physician group.

Several health systems have announced similar rebrands and integration initiatives. Mass General Brigham began in 2019 to restructure its institutions under a parent named after its two flagship hospitals. Beth Israel Lahey Health was created in 2019 with an eye toward integration and also used its most prominent names in its brand.

Dandorph recognized that Wellforce didn’t have good brand recognition in the market and said the rebranding would help them remain competitive.

According to economist Richardson, it’s beneficial for systems to align with academic partners, both because institutions that serve an educational mission can receive additional federal reimbursements, but also because there is a perception that health systems with academic ties deliver more advanced medicine.

“A lot of people have this idea that academic medical centers are where the cutting edge, newest, and best treatments are happening. Affiliating with an academic center can be attractive,” Richardson said.

The changes will also more closely align the health system with Tufts University. In addition to a joint research institute and dual appointments, the partnership will expand the medical rotations Tufts University students do, bringing them to Lowell General and MelroseWakefield instead of just Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Helen Boucher, appointed interim dean of Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Tufts Medicine, said the focus for the next five years will be translating basic science into things that impact population health.

Tufts University President Anthony Monaco said Tufts will still retain its academic ties with other health systems despite the closer work with Tufts Medicine.

The rebranding decision comes months after Tufts announced that it would close its inpatient pediatric hospital. Dandorph said it wasn’t sustainable to invest in pediatrics given lower demand and the expertise required to keep such a program going. Investing in integration would not only position the organization to meet future demands, but also allow the organization to grow some services, such as outpatient pediatrics. Dandorph also voiced a desire to partner with other organizations as it expands its reach.

Dandorph declined to say how much a rebrand would cost, but said the Wellforce name wasn’t very visible, and changing signage and more would happen over time.

