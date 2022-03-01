Aidan McGee brings modern Irish food to City Hall Plaza: ‘We’re not just all about potatoes’

It’s going to be, foremost, a premium Irish restaurant and bar. It’s going to be approachable, for sure; everybody’s going to see stuff that they know is Irish. Obviously, I’m Irish, and I’m a chef. It’s going to be the whole hospitality package: everything from the pint of Guinness to the fish and chips. … Getting the perception of what’s going on in Ireland is really important to me. I don’t know if you’ve noticed. There’s a big Irish food movement at the moment. I’m trying to get that message across, and there’s no better city than Boston.

Aidan McGee, 38, will bring an Irish restaurant to City Hall Plaza with The Dubliner, slated to open in April. He’s qualified: McGee grew up in Donegal, the son of a chef-farmer. It’s a lower-key position than his previous stints at high-profile spots such as London’s Mandarin Oriental, where the newly minted Back Bay resident waited on the likes of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

What do you want people know about Irish food?

We’re not just all about potatoes. Obviously, we will have mainstream dishes like fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. We’ll obviously have a good steak. But, also, we’ll have our own smoked salmon, and stuff like that. We’ll make our own Irish soda bread and freshly picked crabs. A real marriage of New England and Ireland together. That’s the connection we want to get across.

Where I’m from in Donegal, you could set off on a boat and get as far as Boston Harbor. If you look at the coastline, the people, the farmers, the Berkshires, that area — it’s very much like Ireland. The oysters are huge in Ireland, as they are in Maine. The soups, the chowder, the stews: When you really take a step back and look at it, the cuisine of New England and Ireland is very much the same. What new Irish food is, it’s wholesome, a bit like the people. It’s approachable, not overly fussy, no micro herbs or anything. It’s simple, clean, and very much a farmer and fisherman approach. And Irish cheese is amazing. We just need to shout louder about it.

Why Boston?

My wife is from upstate New York, near Saratoga. We met in London. She works at Harvard at the moment, as a fellow, on nuclear weapons. I’d been working in London for 14 years — all high-end, Michelin fine dining, and I had a pub as well. In the middle of the pandemic, I was sitting at home. I ended up going from Mayfair — the Manhattan of London, silver service, fine dining — to feeding homeless people in the mornings during COVID. It was a humbling experience. [My wife] had an offer to come to Harvard. You know what? Let’s give it a try. Let’s have a change. I took a little time off.

A podcast in Ireland mentioned me, and one of the guys from East Coast Tavern Group, also from Donegal, where I’m from, heard it. We got talking. This site came up, and we went for it. They have Emmet’s and Carrie Nation, and Scholar’s. They’re an Irish group and Irish-owned. It made sense. I want to do a fine dining, contemporary restaurant down the line.

What are your impressions of Boston so far?

The people are amazing. They’re really welcoming. You might go for a beer in a few bars; you mention you’re working, and the first thing is: ‘What do you need from us?’ That’s a testament to the people. They’re up for change and a fight and to get rid of COVID and keep going, keeping things moving forward. Great people. It gets a bit cold. The first winter was a bit of a shock, but this one is fine.

Why did you become a chef?

My dad was a chef and a farmer. I had that background, being exposed to it from a young age. I saw vegetables being grown, the welfare of animals, and also the cooking side of things.

I started working as what you’d call here a busboy, or a porter. I’m not sure of the American term. I started working in bars and really enjoyed it. I loved going into work, and the long hours didn’t really affect me. I didn’t look at it as long work. I’d done a course in industrial design, which needs a creative mindset, and I thought, ‘No, this is not for me.’

I went to my local culinary school in Donegal. They had a library full of hospitality cookbooks. Reading books like French Laundry and stuff like that? Looking at books from Paris? Wow. There’s something else out here than meat and two veg! I got an apprenticeship in London. I went from a rural town in northwest Ireland to Knightsbridge, Mayfair. The naïveté helped me. My dad said: ‘Buy a good bed and a good pair of shoes.’

I worked there for 14 years, seven at the Mandarin Oriental in Knightsbridge. I went to Bangkok for a while. It was a great grounding. It’s where I first met Daniel Boulud. We opened Bar Boulud in London. He is an absolute legend of a guy. Then, the Truscott Arms was a gastropub in London, and that’s where I had my first real head chef job. We won best Sunday roast in Great Britain. I was a “Tatler” rising star nominee. It came really quickly.

What’s your impression of Boston food?

I think it’s really good. Really strong. And tourism is huge here. I think the city needs it more than ever. There are so many markets, from big-volume places to fine-dining restaurants. I think people appreciate really good food here in Boston and know right from wrong. They’re not willing to accept mediocre. I think the scene here is very strong, and when you see people like Gordon Ramsay coming, it’s a positive.

What are your favorite local restaurants so far?

Asta. I really like Asta. It’s quite out there. They’re trying something new, which is reassuring to see. I also like The Sevens. And I have to say Emmet’s Irish pub. The Boston bars have zero tolerance for people not behaving themselves. They should keep that up. That’s the way it should be.

Favorite snack food?

A ham and cheese toastie.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.