Now you can take dumpling and noodle lessons with the team behind Mei Mei

Irene Li, who heads dumpling company Mei Mei, teaches private virtual noodle making classes for small groups.

There’s considerable comfort in communal cooking, even when it’s through a computer screen. Mei Mei’s cooking classes provide the dual pleasures of learning in virtual company and ending up with delicious, comforting homemade dumplings or hand-pulled noodles. Recognized for their delicious, hand-pleated doughy bundles with creative fillings, three siblings cofounded Mei Mei — James Beard award finalist chef Irene Li (who heads the team), her brother, Andy, and sister, nicknamed Mei. Their first venture was a food truck; later, the trio added a cozy Brookline restaurant, which closed during the pandemic. Devoted customers can still buy their dumplings at farmers’ markets, and now Mei Mei’s team also offers monthly interactive Zoom classes, public and private. In the dumpling class, either sister Mei, cousin Devin Shiang, or another team member, teaches various hand-folding techniques that enable students to create plump shapes like the crescent, triangle, flower, and elephant (two floppy ears and a long nose), as well as demonstrating searing and steaming. “We encourage people to see the magic that comes from turning a circle of dough into what looks like an object,” says Irene. The hand-pulled noodle lesson, billed by Irene as a master class, focuses on both biang biang (long and broad) and lo mein (spaghetti-shaped). There’s rigorous kneading involved, so plan to work up a sweat. Making dumplings or noodles takes practice and patience, says Irene. “And even if you make ugly dumplings” she adds, “don’t worry, because it’s what’s on the inside that counts. There are life lessons to be learned in making dumplings.” The next dumpling class via Zoom ($33) will be held on March 12 from noon to 1:30 p.m., and the hand-pulled noodle master class ($45) is March 11 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mei Mei’s private classes cost $525 (dumplings) and $750 (hand-pulled noodles), both for groups of up to 12. For information, class schedule, and tickets, go to meimeiboston.com.