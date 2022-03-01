Recipe: Instead of classic en papillote, skip the packets and use parchment as a blanket over cod and shiitakes

Serves 4

Cooking fish wrapped in a parchment paper packet is a classic French technique called en papillote (ahn pah-pee-yote), "in paper," which guarantees moist, flaky fish. But fillets will be equally good if you simply cover them with parchment as if it were a blanket. Perhaps we should call this technique sous papillote, "under paper." You can bake all the portions together and skip making individual packets. Start with a firm white fish, such as cod, scrod, haddock, hake, pollock, or halibut. Top with a generous spoonful of chopped ginger, then meaty shiitake mushrooms and a few scallions. Press the parchment paper directly onto the fish to cover it. Don't skimp on the ginger; it adds great flavor and complements the marinade. Shiitake mushrooms can vary in size; slice or quarter them into similar-size pieces so they cook evenly. When the fish is done -- it takes less than 15 minutes -- pull off the parchment and spoon the cooking juices in the pan over the fish.

Juice of 1 lime 2 teaspoons rice vinegar 2 teaspoons Asian fish sauce 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 4 teaspoons soy sauce 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed, large caps thinly sliced, small caps quartered 2 pounds skinless, boneless cod, scrod, hake, pollock, or halibut, cut into 4 even-size pieces Peanut or canola oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped 4 scallions, cut into 3-inch lengths and sliced lengthwise Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) 1 lime, quartered (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, or another dish about the same size, with parchment paper. Have on hand another piece of parchment large enough to cover the dish.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the lime juice, rice vinegar, fish sauce, sesame oil, and soy sauce. Add the mushrooms and stir well.

3. Arrange the fish in the baking dish, skinned side down. Sprinkle lightly with oil, salt, and pepper and top with ginger. Distribute the mushroom mixture and marinating juices evenly over the pieces. Place the scallions on the fish. Cover with the parchment, pressing the paper gently into the fish and down around the edges of the dish.

4. Roast the cod for 13 to 15 minutes, or until it is opaque and flakes easily with a fork. Remove the parchment paper and spoon the juices in the dish over the fish. Garnish with cilantro and serve with lime.

