Recipe: The viral culinary sensation called custard yogurt toast is insanely easy and delicious

Serves 4

The latest viral trend in the category of insanely easy, yet delicious is something called custard yogurt toast. If it doesn't sound that appealing at first, you'll just have to trust all the people who have tried it and rave about it. It's essentially a slice of bread spread with a quick custard, topped with fruit, and baked. The results are a little like French toast but less sweet, with crispier edges. Start with soft slices of brioche, cut at least half an inch thick. Use a spoon to press into the center of each slice to create a well for the custard. The yogurt custard can be either sweet or savory. In this version, plain Greek yogurt, sweetened with maple syrup (which can be drizzled on the finished toast as well), is mixed with an egg, and flavored with nutmeg and vanilla. Top with ample fresh berries and bake until the custard is set. In minutes, you'll have a warm, hearty, and nutritious breakfast or snack or dessert.

4 thick slices (1/2-inch thick) brioche ½ cup plain Greek yogurt 1 egg, lightly beaten 1 tablespoon maple syrup Pinch of ground nutmeg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 2 cups mixed berries (sliced strawberries, blueberries, blackberries) Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling) 2 sprigs fresh mint, leaves removed (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Lay the brioche slices on the parchment. With the back of a spoon, make a large indentation in the center of each slice of bread, being careful not to tear the bread.

3. In a bowl, whisk the yogurt, egg, maple syrup, nutmeg, and vanilla until smooth. Spoon the yogurt mixture into the indentation in each slice of bread. Top the custard with berries.

4. Bake the toasts for 12 to 14 minutes, rotating the baking sheet from front to back, or until the custard is set.

5. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar and garnish with mint.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick