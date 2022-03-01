Too chicken to ski? Go to The Hatchery instead.

Last week, my family and I hit the slopes of Okemo in Ludlow, Vt. Scratch that: They hit the slopes. I hit my knee, elbow, and ego — and then softened the blow with a gluttonous lunch. After dropping my crew at the base on our second day, I headed back to our rental to work. But first, I cruised down the main drag in search of fortification.

The only thing better than skiing on a mild, sunny February day is sending everyone else off to go skiing while you enjoy peace, quiet, and poutine.

The Hatchery looked perfect: cute name, Rockwellian sign, takeout window out front for easy pickup. I permitted myself to order both home-fries poutine and a Monte Cristo sandwich. Surely nobody would judge me, alone in our lodge, licking real maple syrup from my mitts by a roaring fire.

If you plan to head to Vermont this winter — or, really, anytime, as The Hatchery is open year-round — please detour to Ludlow and follow in my footsteps. The home-fries poutine is a puddle of indulgence: sliced potatoes (known here as “funky spuds,” seasoned and mixed with soft sauteed onion), local cheddar, and a quagmire of sausage gravy topped with over-easy eggs. This is a dish best eaten alone. Its terrain is as complex as any black diamond: an avalanche of runny yolk, fatty gravy spilling like magma down the crispy potatoes, a few surprise onions wedged onto the bottom of the bowl.

After making a small dent in the poutine, I turned my attention to the massive Monte Cristo: two wedges of French toast layered with roast turkey, ham, bacon (bacon!), and Swiss, stacked properly, so that the cheese melts against the springy toast. I tore off a few bites and dipped them in real maple syrup, which dribbled down my chin as though I were a toddler. Again, a pleasure best enjoyed solo.

The Hatchery has been a Vermont institution since 1978; Ludlow native Eric Stocker bought it from a neighbor 19 years ago. He and his wife, Christy, make almost everything in-house.

It’s a homecoming for Eric, who has cooked around the world, from Seattle to St. Thomas, where he met his wife. The past couple years have been difficult with COVID — they had to cut their staff from 14 to five — but, this season, things are picking up again.

“I grew up here, and I don’t believe I’ve seen this town as busy on a day-to-day basis as this year, ever,” Eric says.

He works the line every day and created each of the recipes. He’s especially proud of that poutine.

“When he was coming up with the recipe, I think I gained five pounds,” Christy says.

For the Monte Cristo, turkey is baked in-house, so it’s never dry. Maple syrup comes from Lazy Acres Sugar House in nearby Pittsford, run by longtime family friends.

Eric’s other signature is a cilantro omelet, with homemade pico de gallo, local cheddar, avocado, and cilantro pesto — an offbeat dish for a classic family place.

“We’ve seen whole generations of families coming back, saying, ‘This is where I sat when I was a kid,’” Christy says.

“There were a group of kids coming in at 4, 6 years old, and now they’re driving and in college but still coming in with their parents,” Eric adds.

And they’ve gained one more loyal customer in me — and, next time, I might even bring my own family.

The Hatchery, 164 Main St., Ludlow, Vt., 802-228-2311, https://thehatcheryvt.square.site/

