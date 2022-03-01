Afghan in R.I. has a message for Ukrainian refugees

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission:120.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Tuesday! I’m Ed Fitzpatrick and now that Friartown is Titletown, I’m hoping Taylor Swift will appear as PC’s “Friar Dom” and belt out “You Belong With Me” during tonight’s game at Villanova. Follow me on Twitter @FitzProv or send tips to Edward.Fitzpatrick@globe.com .

Vaccinated with two shots: 80.5 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38.5 percent

New cases: 123 (5.4 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 119

Total deaths: 3,412

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

Like many people, Aminullah Faqiry has been heartbroken as he has watched Ukrainian women and children fleeing the onslaught of Russian missiles and tanks.

”The whole world sympathizes with the Ukrainian people,” he said in an interview Monday night. “But for Afghans, this is personal. It brings back memories of the fall of Afghanistan.”

Faqiry, a front-line Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military and State Department for nearly 12 years, escaped from Afghanistan in August, just before the withdrawal of US troops. And his family was the first of more than 250 Afghans the federal government has sent to Rhode Island since then.

Now living in Providence, Faqiry said he was glad to hear that Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee sent President Joe Biden a letter on Monday that says, “Rhode Island is prepared to welcome with open arms Ukrainian refugees who were forced from their homes by Russian aggression. Ukrainian refugees should know that they can find solace and safety in our state.”

Faqiry noted that Russia also invaded his home country, in 1979, and last year Afghans were forced to flee as the Taliban advanced.

”Right now, the Ukrainian people are desperate and trying to seek shelter,” he said. “It’s the same situation we had in my country. I am very sad and very upset about it.”

But he said his experience shows America offers a place of refuge.

Julieann Cofone, spokeswoman for the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, said the agency has resettled 210 Afghans, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence is resettling dozens of others. The influx of Afghan evacuees will help prepare the agency and the state to welcome future refugees, she said.

”People have opened their hearts and arms for the Afghans,” Cofone said. “And you can see it happening with the Ukrainians, too.”

Since arriving, Faqiry has volunteered his translation services and helped greet Afghan evacuees at the airport. Meanwhile, his wife has given birth to a baby, at Women & Infants Hospital, and three of his children are enrolled at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Providence.

Faqiry said he has a message to any Ukrainians who end up making their way to Rhode Island:

Although they will not be home, “once they arrive in Rhode Island, they will feel like they are home,” he said. “Rhode Island might be the smallest state in the United States, but the people have such big hearts.”

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My colleague Amanda Milkovits reports on a video that shows how a Burrillville family was in their backyard, with relatives and their children, when the man next door, Ronald Armand Andruchuk, started shooting. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is aiming to liquidate all of the state pension fund’s investments in Russian stocks and bonds in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Read more.

⚓ East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva organized a ceremony to raise the Ukrainian flag over City Hall, bringing tears to the eyes of local resident Inna Walker, who was born in Ukraine. Read more.

⚓ During a Democratic gubernatorial candidates forum, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes sidestepped questions about raising taxes on the rich and creating a state constitutional right to an education. She later said she supports a constitutional amendment on education. Read more.

⚓ Since 1720, enslaved and free African-Americans have been interred at God’s Little Acre in Newport, a place recognized as the earliest and largest African burial ground in the United States. Read more.

⚓ In her new job as Lifespan’s vice president of community health and equity, Carrie Bridges Feliz will confront a big problem: disparate health outcomes and access to health care for underserved populations. But she says it’s not a problem so big we shouldn’t bother tackling it. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Jim Puzzanghera writes that the State of the Union address tonight offers President Joe Biden an opportunity to reset his struggling presidency. Read more.

⚓ Dharna Noor reports on what the dire new United Nations report on climate change means for New England. Read more.

⚓ Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, whose Roslindale neighborhood has become the site of early morning protests over her vaccine mandate, is proposing an ordinance to restrict picketing targeted at individual residences from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Senator Jack Reed’s virtual guest for the event is Andrew Cortes, founder of Building Futures. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse’s virtual guest is Bob Billington of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Representative David N. Cicilline’s virtual guest is Lynn Blais, president of United Nurses & Allied Professionals. And Representative James R. Langevin’s virtual guest is state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr.

⚓ During today’s Senate and House sessions, Senator Joshua Miller, a Cranston Democrat, and Representative Scott A. Slater, a Providence Democrat, plan to introduce legislation, which they’ve worked on together, to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Rhode Island Legislative Leadership Forum online beginning at 11:45 a.m.

⚓ Two special legislative commissions working on the state’s housing crisis and development will meet at 1 p.m. in the House lounge.

⚓ The House Finance Committee will meet at the rise of the House (about 4:45 p.m.) to hear testimony on federal American Rescue Plan Act projects. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ At 6:30 p.m., a documentary film about melting Arctic ice, “Beneath the Polar Sun,” will be shown virtually and in person at Joukowsky Forum, Watson Institute, Brown University, 111 Thayer St., followed by a discussion. Register here.

Dan McGowan’s most recent column

Governor Dan McKee is betting that his ability to speak fluent mayor will deliver him a four-year term. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of Dan McGowan’s columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talked to US Representative David Cicilline about Ukraine, the 2nd Congressional district, and more. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

