Driver of mail truck that crashed into Charles River in Weston cited for speeding

“We are citing the driver for excessive speed and a marked lanes violation, both of which are civil infractions,” Procopio said. “The investigation is ongoing to determine if any other charges are warranted.”

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, confirmed in a statement that civil citations had been issued against the driver, who he didn’t name.

The driver of a truck carrying mail that plunged into the Charles River on Saturday has been cited for civil speeding and marked lanes offenses stemming from the dramatic crash that was captured on video and that quickly went viral over the weekend , according to State Police.

The tractor-trailer carrying US mail plummeted into the Charles in Weston Saturday morning, after it went off the road and down an embankment near the offramp from Interstate 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police have said previously.

State troopers were called to the area at 11:48 a.m. Saturday for a report of a truck in the water, said David Procopio, a spokesman for State Police, in an e-mail.

The truck’s driver was standing atop the vehicle in the water and told first responders he couldn’t swim, according to authorities. Weston firefighters were able to rescue the man and bring him to land, State Police said. He wasn’t injured, but he was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for evaluation, officials said.

The US Postal Inspection Service was notified about the crash and responded to the scene, State Police said.

In a statement over the weekend, postal officials said the inspection division is investigating the crash with state and local police. “The disposition of any mail on board will be determined by Postal Inspectors once their investigation is completed,” the statement said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said. The ramp was closed for most of the day Saturday and reopened at 10:06 p.m, State Police said.

Several heavy-duty tow trucks came to the scene to remove the tractor-trailer from the water, officials said. The State Police dive team also assisted in the recovery.

Requests for comment were sent Tuesday to the Taunton-based company the driver works for as well as a Postal Service spokesman.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information comes out.

