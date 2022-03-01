On first day of fare-free bus pilot, Wu boards 29 bus for celebratory ride

“Here we go, I think we see it,” Wu said as the bus approached, to a smattering of applause from the waiting riders. “We need to do a little bit better on our [snow] clearance around bus stops, that’s something that’s on my to-do list for working with the MBTA on.”

Wu boarded the the bus on Blue Hill Avenue near Dorchester’s Harambee Park with a group of city officials there for the ceremonial ride and Boston residents going about their day. As she waited, she greeted riders on an Instagram Live stream.

The fare-free routes are: Route 23, from Ashmont to Ruggles stations; Route 28, from Mattapan Square to Ruggles; and Route 29, from Mattapan Square to Jackson Square. The city will pay the MBTA $8 million in reimbursements using federal COVID relief funds, allowing riders to board the buses without paying the regular $1.70 fare.

“This is the ideal way to really kickstart our recovery,” Wu said, speaking outside the Jackson Square Orange Line station, where her ride ended. “This is not only an effective use to make sure that we are repairing and addressing some of the many harms that our communities have experienced over the last two years, but really to put this money right back into the pockets of our residents, and then our local small businesses and neighborhoods.”

The 28 bus had already been running fare-free as part of a six-month experiment. Over that time, wait times were down about 20 percent and ridership increased by 22 percent over similar bus routes, according to an MBTA study.

Transit advocates say eliminating fares can boost ridership and speed up routes by lowering boarding times, making bus schedules more reliable. It’s an idea that’s been gaining traction: On Monday, the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority removed its last bus fare box, eliminating fares from all routes system-wide.

Wu has for years advocated for making the entire MBTA system fare-free. Though she cannot do so with the stroke of a pen — the regional system involves other cities and towns surrounding Boston — elected officials from 15 municipalities asked Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority general manager Steve Poftak in January to make it easier to eliminate fares through grants and other programs.

