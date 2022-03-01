Four members of Providence street gang plead guilty to racketeering charges

The federal RICO statute was established a half-century ago to investigate and convict organized crime. The US Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island applied it here to a street gang based in the Chad Brown housing projects involved in a years-long dangerous and deadly feud with rival gang members in the East Side Posse.

Delacey Andrade, 28, Kendrick Johnson 30, Keishon Johnson, 32, and Montrel Johnson, 25, each pleaded guilty to one count of participating in the activities of a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization.

PROVIDENCE — Four members of the Chad Brown street gang pleaded guilty Tuesday in US District Court to drug trafficking charges and charges that they participated in a racketeering enterprise responsible for gun violence that targeted rival gang members.

“There is no higher priority for this Office and this Department than combatting violent crime and gun violence in our communities,” US Attorney Zachary Cunha said in a statement Tuesday. “This case demonstrates that we, working hand-in-glove with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, will bring every resource at our disposal — including the sweep and impact of a RICO prosecution, to bring the sources of violence in our communities to justice. These convictions are a testament to that cooperation — particularly the work of the Providence Police Department, ATF, and the Rhode Island Office of Attorney General, and a victory for public safety.”

Drive-by shootings, drug sales, and ambushes of rivals — the allegations in the charging documents and information that prosecutors presented to US District Court described the hostilities sparking the rivalry in 2013.

Chad Brown member Jose “Hova” Sanchez was fatally shot on June 22, 2013. Then, East Side member Ryan “Moondo” Almeida was shot and killed outside his mother’s apartment in Galego Court in Pawtucket on Dec. 24, 2013. A month later, another East Side member, Nelson “Vamp” Sanchez, was shot to death on Jan. 24, 2014, when someone pulled alongside his car at a traffic light on Atwells Avenue and opened fire.

While the four men in the RICO case were not charged in federal court with these homicides, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that those deaths marked the beginning of the time-period charged in the RICO Count and provide context for the specific racketeering acts that the men committed.

The investigation by Project Safe Neighborhoods, Providence Police, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives centered around four shootings in 2016 and 2017 that involved one or more of the men — using evidence that included witnesses, video surveillance, cell phone location data, and firearm forensic examinations. One of the guns that Providence police recovered was linked to six additional shootings, including two that the men were charged with, said R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

“This case is an example of how this Office, working with our partners in law enforcement over the past several years, has focused our resources to target those who are driving violent crime in our state,” Neronha said in a statement. “Thanks to this investigation and prosecution, some of the worst perpetrators of violent crime in Providence will now find themselves behind bars — and for a long time.”

Delacey Andrade, Montrel Johnson, and Keishon Johnson were charged with the attempted murder of an East Side gang member in a drive-by shooting that started with a confrontation inside a Walmart on Silver Spring Street on Oct. 22, 2016. The drive-by was on the second anniversary of the murder of Chad Brown gang member Terry Robinson, in a shooting that also injured Andrade and occurred a few days after the trial in Providence County Superior Court of East Side gang members charged with killing Robinson.

Later in the evening of Oct. 22, 2016,Andrade and Keishon Johnson also fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle driven by a woman mistakenly identified as an East Side rival.

On June 19, 2017, Andrade and Kendrick Johnson were involved in a gun battle with East Side gang members outside the Tomato City Pizza restaurant on Douglas Avenue. East Side gang members shot at the residence of CHad Brown member Montrel Johnson earlier that day; Keishon Johnson sent a text identifying the shooter’s vehicle to Andrade. Andrade and Kendrick Johnson then encountered the vehicle outside Tomato City, and both sides exchanged gunfire. Andrade and Kendrick Johnson crashed their vehicle and fled. Investigation identified Andrade’s DNA on the gun found at the scene and Kendrick Johnson’s DNA on the steering wheel of the vehicle.

On August 19, 2017, Keishon Johnson and two other Chad Brown members were arrested by Providence Police after a drive-by shooting on Hendrick Street in Providence. Police later found two firearms, including a .40 caliber silver Beretta handgun that had been used in the three of the four shootings underlying the RICO count.

The investigation also found evidence that Keishon Johnson had a role in a marijuana distribution conspiracy involving Chad Brown members, and that Kendrick Johnson and Andrade were involved in illegal drug and liquor sales.

“I commend the entire team of patrol officers, investigators and prosecutors for their relentless work regarding this case. This incredible investigation leading to criminal charges and convictions sends a very clear message to individuals who continue to be involved in violent criminal activity within this city that they will be relentlessly pursued by the Providence Police and our law enforcement partners,” said Providence Police Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr.

This PSN case is being prosecuted jointly in federal court by Assistant United States Attorneys Paul F. Daly, Jr., and John P. McAdams, and Special Assistant United States Attorney James Baum of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

“This investigation is an example of ATF’s dedication to working with our state, local and federal partners in identifying, targeting, and investigating violent criminals who are involved in shootings and other violent crimes, and who prey upon innocent citizens and lessen the quality of life in our neighborhoods,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge James M. Ferguson. “Our neighborhoods deserve to exist without fear and intimidation inflicted by all violent drug gangs.”

