Gov. Baker gets clipped for a good cause -- Boston Children’s Hospital

The Patriots players who attended the event were Ted Karras, Matt Light, Mac Jones, Kyle Van Noy and Joe Andruzzi, the statement said.

Baker was joined by New England Patriots players, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, Boston Children’s President and CEO Kevin Churchwell and WEEI radio host Greg Hill at the “Saving by Shaving” event held by Granite Telecommunications at their headquarters in Quincy, the company said in a statement.

Governor Charlie Baker had his head shaved Tuesday morning during a charity event in Quincy for pediatric research and treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital.

The ninth annual event was expected to raise more than $7.5 million for The Every Child Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital after they had raised that same amount last year, the statement said.

Advertisement

Granite Telecommunications will donate $2,500, plus a matched amount from the company’s CEO Rob Hale’s family to total to $5,000, for each person who shaves their head or donates at least eight inches of hair.

The company is also donating $100 for every “chemo cap,” a hat for cancer patients who lost their hair in chemotherapy, the statement said.

“I am ecstatic for our ninth ‘Saving by Shaving’ event, both in person and virtually,” Kimberley Meyer, Chair of Granite Gives Back, said in the statement. “Every year is special but being able to come together again as a team, with our community, leaders and celebrities, truly captures the heart of the event and our support of Boston Children’s Hospital.”



