Health officials report an overdose death at Roundhouse

The representative, Ramon Soto, did not disclose the circumstances of the death, other than to say a woman died of an apparent drug overdose, and that her family had been notified. Soto called the incident a tragedy for the woman’s family and staff.

The death was disclosed during a community meeting Tuesday by a representative of Boston Medical Center, which is operating the transitional housing site and healthcare clinics, including an acute care clinic, at the hotel on Massachusetts Avenue.

A woman died of an apparent drug overdose Monday at the Roundhouse hotel, the controversial housing site and healthcare clinic that has been used to place and treat people who were living at the tent encampments at Mass. and Cass, city and health officials said.

“It’s an unfortunate reminder of the incredibly high risk nature of this disease and the important work that BMC is trying to do to help folks and get them on the road to recovery,” Soto said.

Community leaders from a coalition of neighborhood groups representing the South End, Roxbury and Newmarket Square who have been working for the past decade to address the drug epidemic at Mass. and Cass agreed that the death was a tragedy. But they also said the incident spoke to their concerns that it will be difficult to treat people who have been battling substance addiction at the Roundhouse, because of the open-air drug market that pervades the area.

The neighborhood groups have long opposed the use of the Roundhouse, saying the city needs instead to decentralize services from the area. The neighborhood has turned into an open-air drug market, as dealers have targeted people who head to the neighborhood seeking treatment, creating a vicious cycle of temptation for those seeking help, the neighborhood leaders said.

“You’re putting people with drug problems in the middle of an open-air drug market,” said George Stergios, of the Worcester Square Area Neighborhood Association. “This is exactly the kind of thing we objected to and it hasn’t been resolved.”

City officials who attended the meeting did not address the woman’s death directly, but said they have boosted police patrols in the area. They also said the Roundhouse is one of several sites that has been used citywide to quickly transition people who have been living on the streets to housing, the first step in their long-term care. The housing units, including those at the Roundhouse, are considered low threshold because they welcome people who are still working toward their recovery.

The strategy is part of what Mayor Michelle Wu has called a public health and housing-led approach to provide immediate care to people who were living in the tent encampments in the area, the first step to transition them to long-term recovery.

Since the city cleared dozens of tent encampments in the area in January, roughly 175 people have been placed in transitional housing. So far, 57 have been placed at the Roundhouse, officials said.

